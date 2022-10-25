ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tommaso Ciampa Had Surgery To Repair A Hip Injury

In a post on Instagram, Tommaso Ciampa revealed that he recently had surgery to repair a hip injury and is now on the road to recovery. He wrote: “The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar. Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team...

