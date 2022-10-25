Read full article on original website
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was behind bars in Banning Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Mountain Lion Creates Stir in Brentwood, Prompts School Lockdown
A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. The lion was initially hiding amid some trees in an alleyway near the Brentwood Country Club.
Motorcyclist Injured in Collision with Big Rig in Perris
A motorcyclist was injured Thursday when he collided with a big rig and slid underneath the truck in Perris. The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. on Indian Street, south of Rider Street, just east of Interstate 215, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said an engine crew...
81-Year-Old Suspected of Operating Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Arrested
An 81-year-old man suspected of operating an illegal marijuana cultivation operation at his Moreno Valley property was arrested Wednesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies served a search warrant about 8 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 8700 block of Pigeon Pass Road, according to Sgt. Joseph Fitzgerald. During...
Irvine Man Charged with Killing Dog in Santa Ana
A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Pomona
A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona. Benny Cylar was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Ridge Road and Redrock Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Pomona Police Department. Cylar is...
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed 74-Year-Old Pedestrian in Banning
Banning police investigators Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a motorist who ran over and killed a 74-year-old pedestrian, then fled the scene. Thomas Parr of Banning was fatally injured on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, at the intersection of Sims and Wilson streets, according to the Banning Police Department.
Person Killed in Crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach Area
A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally...
Traffic Crash in Torrance Leaves 78-year-old Man; Police Seeking Motorist
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left a 78-year-old man dead, and police sought the public’s help to find a motorist who ran from the scene. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “The preliminary...
Man Suspected of Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station
A 25-year-old man allegedly started a fire inside the Hemet Police Station Wednesday, causing damage and culminating in a fight between the suspect and several officers, who ultimately subdued him. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Wednesday morning on suspicion...
Man Suspected of Hitting Police Vehicles, Leading Pursuit Behind Bars
A 34-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal. John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of attempted assault on a peace officer, evading arrest and violation of a protection order, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area
A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters doused the flames in about two hours and prevented them from spreading to other...
Mom Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Son to Undergo Psych Evaluation
A judge Wednesday ordered a woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in Eastvale to undergo psychiatric evaluations to determine whether she’s mentally competent. Xiu Xiu Sun, 31, was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Sun is charged with...
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee
Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
Woman, 38, Reported Missing in Diamond Bar
A 38-year-old woman was reported missing in Diamond Bar Wednesday. Perminasari Thi Vo was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Belbury Drive, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Vo is Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,...
