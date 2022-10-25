Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday. According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase. Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more...
WLKY.com
Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
Wave 3
Con Huevos! opens new location
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move. Some customers said the closures will make it more difficult for them. A door closing access to the judge's bench is missing in courtroom 203. Decision 2022: Meet the Louisville Metro District 25 candidates. Updated: 15 hours ago. Republican...
Wave 3
Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and city officials celebrated Wednesday the completion of the Jeff Digs project. According to the release, Jeff Digs is the city’s largest public infrastructure project to date. The purpose of the project is to correct the downtown Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)...
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
Wave 3
UPS investing more than $330 million in Bullitt, Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS will be investing more than $330 Million to create 435 jobs at facilities in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. Gov. Andy Beshear made this announcement during a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The new facilities will boost supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to the...
Wave 3
Animal Care Society holding adoption special
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana fire department now able to provide a more advanced level of care on scene
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is working to provide additional care on emergency medical calls. Tri-Township Fire & Rescue has worked to become certified in Advanced Life Support Care (ALS), which is a step above the basic care level it previously provided. "The more rapid care...
spectrumnews1.com
Over 4,400 fake driver's licenses seized at Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,400 fake IDs were uncovered at Louisville's SDF airport Thursday morning, Customs and Border Protection officials announced. Customs officers in Louisville seized over 4,000 fake driver's licenses this morning. Officials say fraudulent driver's licenses are being discovered more frequently by CBP officers. In just 14...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Wave 3
Goode Weather Blog 10/27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold and frosty this morning with some even dropping below freezing briefly. Now we get to enjoy a very sunny setup with highs into the upper 50s/lower 60s. High clouds stream in tonight that look to limit the cold drop tonight. Overall, the next few days...
Wave 3
Louisville Hot Brown Week kicks off with specials at area restaurants
Louisville Hot Brown Week kicks off with specials at area restaurants. One of Louisville’s signature dishes is getting highlighted all week as part of Louisville Hot Brown Week. Hot Brown Week coming to Louisville. Updated: 4 hours ago. It will be going until Sunday. Animal Care Society October adoption...
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
Wave 3
Update: I-65 North left lanes back open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left two lanes on Interstate 65 North near the Fairgrounds are blocked. This is from a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning, according to Trimarc. There is an estimated delay time of about an hour.
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries opens new facility in E-town to give people opportunities to succeed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — There's now a new facility in Hardin County where community members can go to learn how to attain and retain employment. On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries held a grand opening for the company's new 9,000-square-foot facility called the "Opportunity Center." It's located on West Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown.
b969fm.com
Two suspects named in case of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana
UPDATE (October 27, 2022):. SELLERSBURG, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana police have identified a boy who was found dead inside a suitcase and named two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother. The body of five-year-old Cairo Jordan was discovered inside a suitcase in a wooded area in...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern
This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
Wave 3
LIVE: Indiana State Police update case of child found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg update the case by announcing the arrests of two people and identify the child found dead. The identity of the child found dead in the suitcase is 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in...
