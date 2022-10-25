ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 59

Marcus Ericsson on Borg-Warner Trophy

2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson unveils his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy. 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson unveils his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Indy 500!

New group fitness program for amputees launches in …. A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. What to know about new Indianapolis Colts starting …. After a lackluster start to the season, the Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL world by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

More need for at-home help

Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children

Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Travelzoo's Gabe Saglie Explores Halloween's Irish Origins

Travelzoo’s Gabe Saglie Explores Halloween’s Irish …. A Sunday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills highlights the Week 8 NFL slate. Nik Miles shares some of the cars returning to dealerships. Nik Miles shares some of the cars returning to dealerships for the first...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave. A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Man shot, killed by Lawrence police officer. A man has been shot and killed by a Lawrence...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city

Travelzoo’s Gabe Saglie Explores Halloween’s Irish …. Winter Coats for the family, under $100 at Castleton …. Organization donates sheets to Peyton Manning Children’s …. A group donated special Halloween-themed bed sheets to patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Angela Answers: How to get help for addiction.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Angela Answers: How to get help for addiction

You hear this statistic almost weekly now. More than a 100,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021. There is a drug epidemic. So what do you do when you or your loved one are ready for help? Tara Morse and Becky Buhner joined Angela via Zoom with some answers.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Sunshine returns along with a seasonal chill; 70-degree days to return

Late day clearing will lead to a frosty night but a new warm-up is in the works. The rain want evenly distributed but at least we all had some rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Reports were highest per radar estimates and ground reports that included around 2″ in Lafayette and near the state line of nearly 3″ to a mere .25″ to .33″ around Richmond in eastern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vote for Indy’s Best Halloween display

For some Halloween fanatics, spooky season is all about scaring your neighbors with your elaborate decorations. We’ve compiled some of the the area’s creepiest displays, and it’s now up to you to name Indy’s Best Halloween display. NOTE: VOTING IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The secret ingredient for perfect, flaky pie crust? Vodka

INDIANAPOLIS — Becky Lane, aka Becky the Bakester, gave us a lesson in pie crust-making and shared her secret ingredient: vodka. Use a half water, half vodka mixture instead of just water, she said. The vodka dries out faster than water in the oven, making for a flakier crust.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tracking much-needed rainfall, cooler temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few clouds this morning and showers moving in from the west. Scattered showers will be around for your Tuesday, lingering into tonight and Wednesday morning. Rain chances move in. For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Pawtumn Festival

FISHERS– Get ready for a good time celebrating fall, Halloween and a fun place for your furry friends! Sherman is in the dog house in Fishers learning about an event happening this weekend. For more on the Pawtumn Festival click here.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

No new weather records expected for today

INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records. October 25 Almanac. Record high temperature: 82° (1963) Record low temperature: 25° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Following the general election in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Fayette County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest results from...

