Late day clearing will lead to a frosty night but a new warm-up is in the works. The rain want evenly distributed but at least we all had some rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Reports were highest per radar estimates and ground reports that included around 2″ in Lafayette and near the state line of nearly 3″ to a mere .25″ to .33″ around Richmond in eastern Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO