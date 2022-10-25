Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Marcus Ericsson on Borg-Warner Trophy
2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson unveils his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children's hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Indy 500!
New group fitness program for amputees launches in Central Indiana. A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. What to know about new Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback. After a lackluster start to the season, the Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL world.
More need for at-home help
Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022.
Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children
Children's hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike.
Travelzoo's Gabe Saglie Explores Halloween's Irish Origins
Travelzoo's Gabe Saglie Explores Halloween's Irish Origins. A Sunday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills highlights the Week 8 NFL slate. Nik Miles shares some of the cars returning to dealerships.
Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Man shot, killed by Lawrence police officer. A man has been shot and killed by a Lawrence police officer.
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Travelzoo's Gabe Saglie Explores Halloween's Irish Origins. Winter Coats for the family, under $100 at Castleton Square Mall. Organization donates sheets to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. A group donated special Halloween-themed bed sheets to patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Angela Answers: How to get help for addiction.
Man convicted of murder in deadly 2019 robbery on White River Trail
A man who took part in a deadly 2019 robbery on the White River Trail in 2019 was found guilty of murder.
Angela Answers: How to get help for addiction
You hear this statistic almost weekly now. More than a 100,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021. There is a drug epidemic. So what do you do when you or your loved one are ready for help? Tara Morse and Becky Buhner joined Angela via Zoom with some answers.
Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
Court docs show mother believed 'powerful demonic force' lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase.
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied to a string of bank robberies between April 9 and April 15.
Sunshine returns along with a seasonal chill; 70-degree days to return
Late day clearing will lead to a frosty night but a new warm-up is in the works. The rain want evenly distributed but at least we all had some rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Reports were highest per radar estimates and ground reports that included around 2″ in Lafayette and near the state line of nearly 3″ to a mere .25″ to .33″ around Richmond in eastern Indiana.
Vote for Indy’s Best Halloween display
For some Halloween fanatics, spooky season is all about scaring your neighbors with your elaborate decorations. We’ve compiled some of the the area’s creepiest displays, and it’s now up to you to name Indy’s Best Halloween display. NOTE: VOTING IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022.
The secret ingredient for perfect, flaky pie crust? Vodka
INDIANAPOLIS — Becky Lane, aka Becky the Bakester, gave us a lesson in pie crust-making and shared her secret ingredient: vodka. Use a half water, half vodka mixture instead of just water, she said. The vodka dries out faster than water in the oven, making for a flakier crust.
Tracking much-needed rainfall, cooler temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few clouds this morning and showers moving in from the west. Scattered showers will be around for your Tuesday, lingering into tonight and Wednesday morning. Rain chances move in. For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s...
Where Is Sherman? Pawtumn Festival
FISHERS– Get ready for a good time celebrating fall, Halloween and a fun place for your furry friends! Sherman is in the dog house in Fishers learning about an event happening this weekend. For more on the Pawtumn Festival click here.
No new weather records expected for today
INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records. October 25 Almanac. Record high temperature: 82° (1963) Record low temperature: 25° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)...
Following the general election in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Fayette County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest results from...
