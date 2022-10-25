Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
KAAL-TV
Former Gov. Ventura endorses Walz for re-election
(ABC 6 News) – Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura publicly announced in a YouTube video on Thursday his endorsement for incumbent Governor Tim Walz in the race for Governor on November 8. The endorsement comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump and his surprise endorsement of Republican...
KAAL-TV
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country’s most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center...
KAAL-TV
State secures $97 million in small business support
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota is getting $97 million of federal money to grow small businesses. The state will receive this money in phases, over three years. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stopped in Southern Minnesota today to celebrate these new programs set to help small businesses grow. Much of the discussion, however, revolved around shortages in housing and childcare.
KAAL-TV
Connecticut US House seat targeted by national Republicans
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans see an opportunity this year to flip a U.S. House seat in blue Connecticut, banking on a candidate who insists he doesn’t fit the mold of many GOP contenders this year who are publicly loyal to former President Donald Trump and the party’s conservative agenda.
Comments / 0