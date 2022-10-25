ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Twitter employees have demands for Elon Musk

Employees at Twitter have drafted an open letter with their demands for Elon Musk, who is buying the social media platform on Friday. In the drafted letter reviewed by Time Magazine, employees have a list of demands for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Along with the demands, the employees wanted...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?

Elon Musk has once again revived his bid to buy Twitter, a move that has people talking about the repercussions of a right-leaning billionaire taking over one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms.Mr Musk began the campaign to purchase Twitter earlier this year but soon balked over claims that the company was refusing to release information about bots on the platform. He now heads into the latest round of negotiations humbled and back to his original offer in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit. Earlier this month, lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO claimed Twitter had...
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild

News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Dogecoin soars as Elon Musk-Twitter acquisition saga winds down

The price of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is soaring as billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks to finalize his Twitter acquisition. Self-proclaimed Dogefather Elon Musk finalizing his purchase of Twitter has led to a rally for the memecoin, which has skyrocketed more than 14% to a 30-day high of about 8 cents over the past 24 hours.
