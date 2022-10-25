Elon Musk has once again revived his bid to buy Twitter, a move that has people talking about the repercussions of a right-leaning billionaire taking over one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms.Mr Musk began the campaign to purchase Twitter earlier this year but soon balked over claims that the company was refusing to release information about bots on the platform. He now heads into the latest round of negotiations humbled and back to his original offer in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit. Earlier this month, lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO claimed Twitter had...

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO