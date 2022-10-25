ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bionano Genomics Stock Was 9.62% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bionano Genomics (BNGO) jumping 9.62% to $2.57 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99. Bionano Genomics’s last close was $2.34, 62.74% under its 52-week high of $6.28. Is Bionano Genomics Stock a Good Investment?. If you want to know...
Zai Lab Stock 11.81% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab jumping 11.81% to $26.70 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today. Zai Lab’s...
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 9.43% to $0.36 at 16:02 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
NeuroMetrix Stock Over 39% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 39.86% in 21 sessions from $2.86 to $1.72 at 11:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.77% to $10,886.28, following the last session’s downward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.75,...
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Oregon State
Shopify Stock Was Up By 17.74% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Shopify (SHOP) rising 17.74% to $34.22 on Thursday while NYSE rose 0.26% to $14,569.90. Shopify’s last close was $29.06, 83.52% under its 52-week high of $176.29. About Shopify. Shopify Inc. is a commerce company that offers a commerce platform as...
Pinduoduo Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo rising 11.31% to $52.91 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Pinduoduo’s last close...
Lyft Stock Rises By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) jumped by a staggering 21.77% in 10 sessions from $11.99 at 2022-10-13, to $14.60 at 15:41 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
California State
Mizuho Financial Group Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $2.24, 23.81% below its 52-week high of $2.94. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) rising 0.9% to...
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $0.71 at 15.15, to $0.82 at 20:40 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.04% to $10,970.99, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Tennessee State
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress

GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
California State
Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
Rollins Stock 9.42% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rollins jumping 9.42% to $39.33 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 0.63% to $14,531.69, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today. Rollins’s...
Georgia State
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.36, 93.5% under its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 11.17% to $0.36. NASDAQ slid...
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Banco Bradesco Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.81% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $2.91, 25.38% under its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE ended with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) dropping 5.21% to $2.91. NYSE rose...

