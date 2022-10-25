ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
NASDAQ

3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
NASDAQ

A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks

Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th

PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day

U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 25.2% to $26.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 445.6% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%

Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower

The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Bearish Baton Passes to Earnings

Stocks have shown an impressive amount of resilience since rallying in the wake of CPI almost two weeks ago. Bulls are buying dips despite hot inflation, a new high in the 10-year yield, Tesla TSLA at a new low, and some wild geopolitical events. Now, the rubber meets the road.
via.news

Marathon Oil Stock Bullish By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $22.58 to $30.26 at 15:51 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.67% to $14,537.19, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Gevo Stock Over 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped by a staggering 22.5% in 10 sessions from $2 at 2022-10-14, to $2.45 at 11:12 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.39% to $11,043.19, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gevo’s...
via.news

Bilibili Stock Bearish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) fell by a staggering 31.28% in 21 sessions from $15.25 to $10.48 at 16:21 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news

JD.com Stock Was 9.65% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com rising 9.65% to $41.42 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend exchanging session today. JD.com’s last close...

