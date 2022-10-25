Read full article on original website
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 25.2% to $26.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 445.6% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $41.77 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.8% to $35.42 in pre-market trading.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
via.news
Gevo Stock Over 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped by a staggering 22.5% in 10 sessions from $2 at 2022-10-14, to $2.45 at 11:12 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.39% to $11,043.19, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gevo’s...
via.news
Marathon Oil Stock Bullish By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $22.58 to $30.26 at 15:51 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.67% to $14,537.19, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Pinduoduo Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo rising 11.31% to $52.91 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Pinduoduo’s last close...
via.news
FAT Brands Stock Was 12.33% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FAT Brands rising 12.33% to $7.71 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Rollins Stock 9.42% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rollins jumping 9.42% to $39.33 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 0.63% to $14,531.69, after three successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today. Rollins’s...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Was Up By 9.77% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Enphase Energy rising 9.77% to $291.55 on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
via.news
Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.36, 93.5% under its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 11.17% to $0.36. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
Zai Lab Stock 11.81% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab jumping 11.81% to $26.70 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ dropped 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today. Zai Lab’s...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock moved upwards by 14.74% to $40.12 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 291.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $901.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 9.43% to $0.36 at 16:02 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Shopify Reports Smaller-than-forecast Loss, Still 14% Rise At Session Start On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped by a staggering 14.69% to $33.33 at 10:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.63% to $14,531.69, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
What's Going On With L3Harris Technologies Stock After Hours?
L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. L3Harris reported third-quarter revenue of $4.25 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $4.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.26 per share, which missed average estimates of $3.51 per share.
