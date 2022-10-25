ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy. In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north. Nevada State...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay

PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Sisolak orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen LVMPD officer Thai

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Flags at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds will fly at half-staff from Thursday until sunset on Friday in observance of his funeral.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

More human remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead. NPS said a dive operator with Lake Mead National Recreation Discovered what appeared to be a human bone while diving at Callville Bay on Oct. 17. The NPS team then did a search of the area on Oct. 18 and confirmed the finding of human remains.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
NEVADA STATE
Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead

The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
ANDERSON, CA
Nevada Appeal

The Nevada Traveler: A peek at Nevada’s mountain peaks

The late David W. Toll—one of the state’s most gifted wordsmiths—once described the mountains of Central Nevada as being “like sleeping women, sprawling languorously across every horizon.”. He might well have been writing about any of the more than 300 ranges found in the state. Nevada’s...
NEVADA STATE
actionnews5.com

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KINGMAN, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV: Henderson DMV back online after internet outage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles advised that its Henderson location is unable to process transactions on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a tweet from Nevada DMV, the issue is due to an internet outage. The agency advised checking back for updates. Nevada DMV also...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy