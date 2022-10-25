Read full article on original website
Nevada State Police investigate second fatal crash near motor speedway
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investing a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
KTNV
Nevada State police report some travel lanes blocked after semi-truck rolls over
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police said a semi-truck rolled over on the US95 Wednesday afternoon. The semi reportedly rolled over on the US95 on mile marker 110CL. Police said the semi is blocking northbound and southbound travel lanes since 3:30 p.m. "One travel lane will be open...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy. In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north. Nevada State...
1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay
PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Sisolak orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen LVMPD officer Thai
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Flags at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds will fly at half-staff from Thursday until sunset on Friday in observance of his funeral.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevadans urged to get COVID-19 shots before winter as cases spike elsewhere
9-year-old shares how she escaped her kidnapper in North Las Vegas with baby brother in arms. A 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being called a hero after she escaped a kidnapper and carried her baby brother back to the 7-Eleven where they were abducted Monday night. In an exclusive interview, she sat down with FOX5 to share her story.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police identify child found inside Las Vegas suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
Divers discover more human skeletal remains at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas
More skeletal remains have been discovered at Lake Mead following a dive earlier this month, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
More human remains found at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead. NPS said a dive operator with Lake Mead National Recreation Discovered what appeared to be a human bone while diving at Callville Bay on Oct. 17. The NPS team then did a search of the area on Oct. 18 and confirmed the finding of human remains.
Lake Mead officials warn visitors to stay on trails to avoid risk of drowning
Lake Mead officials say site inspections are occurring along Las Vegas Wash. There will be low flow and high flow events multiple times throughout both days.
mynews4.com
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
Nevada Appeal
The Nevada Traveler: A peek at Nevada’s mountain peaks
The late David W. Toll—one of the state’s most gifted wordsmiths—once described the mountains of Central Nevada as being “like sleeping women, sprawling languorously across every horizon.”. He might well have been writing about any of the more than 300 ranges found in the state. Nevada’s...
actionnews5.com
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV: Henderson DMV back online after internet outage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles advised that its Henderson location is unable to process transactions on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a tweet from Nevada DMV, the issue is due to an internet outage. The agency advised checking back for updates. Nevada DMV also...
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
