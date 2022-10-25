“Good Morning, Baltimore” - Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray." By Courtesy of Jeremy Daniel. The Citizen Bank Opera House was brimming with audience members eagerly awaiting the opening night performance of “Hairspray” on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The musical, a part of Lexus 22/23 Broadway in Boston Season, returns to Boston with the show’s original director and choreographer, Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell, respectively. Though the cast manages to wonderfully bring the show to life, the musical comedy, based on the 1988 film “Hairspray,” shows its age as its outdated plot is performed to a modern audience.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO