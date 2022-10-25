Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Cross Country Clashes with Country’s Best
Multiple Harvard men's cross country runners cluster to the front of the pack at Ivy League Heptagonal Championships earlier this season. Last weekend, both the men's and women's programs capped their seasons at NCAA Nationals, with 12th and 25th-place finishes respectively. By Courtesy of Harvard Athletic Communications. The Harvard men’s...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Hosts First ‘Disability as Diversity’ Celebration
Harvard's “Disability as Diversity” celebration took place in Science Center Plaza. By Cara J. Chang. Harvard Disability Resources hosted its first “Disability as Diversity” celebration on Wednesday in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Organized by Kate Higgins, associate director of University Disability Resources, the...
Harvard Crimson
The Click’s “Emotive Land”: Experience Dance Through Augmented Reality
During a brisk afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 1, a small crowd congregating in Kendall Square’s Canal District witnessed dancers cloaked in neutral fabrics warming up in preparation for an hour-long performance that would stretch along the Charles River on Cambridge Parkway until concluding in Cambridge Common. The moving performance was far from traditional.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Greenhouse Gas Emissions Remained Flat for Sixth Consecutive Year in 2021
Harvard’s campus greenhouse gas emissions remained stagnant for the sixth straight year in 2021, despite the University’s ambitious plans to eliminate fossil fuels from its operations by 2050. Harvard has pledged to make its campus fossil fuel-neutral by 2026 and fossil fuel-free by 2050. But the amount of...
Harvard Crimson
Vote Yes on Ballot Question One
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
HUCTW Rallies for Wage Increases Amid Contract Negotiations
More than 3,500 Harvard clerical and technical workers signed onto a letter calling on the University to agree to wage increases this week amid contract negotiations between the school and their union. The statement, which was sent to many of Harvard’s top administrators, comes as the Harvard Union of Clerical...
Harvard Crimson
Community Convenes at Grolier Poetry Book Shop Reading
On Oct. 12, the Grolier Poetry Book Shop held a reading that featured four poets: Susana H. Case, Aaron Caycedo-Kimura, Margo Taft Stever, and Mervyn Taylor. Each poet possessed a distinct voice and spoke to different elements of the contemporary social and political landscape. People of all ages made up...
Harvard Crimson
‘Hairspray’ Review: A Triumphant Return to Boston Despite Outdated Plot
“Good Morning, Baltimore” - Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray." By Courtesy of Jeremy Daniel. The Citizen Bank Opera House was brimming with audience members eagerly awaiting the opening night performance of “Hairspray” on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The musical, a part of Lexus 22/23 Broadway in Boston Season, returns to Boston with the show’s original director and choreographer, Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell, respectively. Though the cast manages to wonderfully bring the show to life, the musical comedy, based on the 1988 film “Hairspray,” shows its age as its outdated plot is performed to a modern audience.
Harvard Crimson
Hundreds of Students Have Registered for New Telehealth Counseling Platform, CAMHS Director Says
Roughly two weeks after Harvard introduced a new telehealth counseling program, nearly 400 students have registered for the online platform, Harvard University Health Services officials said in an interview Thursday. Harvard's Counseling and Mental Health Services announced on Oct. 6 that it would partner with TimelyMD to provide a slate...
Harvard Crimson
Advocates Discuss Voting Rights at Harvard Panel Hosted by Vice Provost for Advances in Learning
The Harvard Law School's Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice co-sponsored Tuesday's talk on voting rights. By Julian J. Giordano. Voting rights advocates discussed ongoing litigation at the intersection of racial justice and voting rights at a virtual event hosted by the Office of the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning on Tuesday.
Harvard Crimson
Student Groups Host Event with Palestinian Activist Mohammed El-Kurd, Drawing Protest from Pro-Israel Students
Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd and Black Lives Matter organizer Marcus McDonald spoke to a crowd of more than 170 in Emerson Hall on Monday. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard student organizations hosted a Monday discussion on divestment and youth activism with Black Lives Matter organizer Marcus McDonald and Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd — who drew protest from some pro-Israel students who criticized his rhetoric as antisemitic.
Harvard Crimson
Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point
The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
