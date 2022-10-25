ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Cross Country Clashes with Country’s Best

Multiple Harvard men's cross country runners cluster to the front of the pack at Ivy League Heptagonal Championships earlier this season. Last weekend, both the men's and women's programs capped their seasons at NCAA Nationals, with 12th and 25th-place finishes respectively. By Courtesy of Harvard Athletic Communications. The Harvard men’s...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Hosts First ‘Disability as Diversity’ Celebration

Harvard's “Disability as Diversity” celebration took place in Science Center Plaza. By Cara J. Chang. Harvard Disability Resources hosted its first “Disability as Diversity” celebration on Wednesday in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Organized by Kate Higgins, associate director of University Disability Resources, the...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

The Click’s “Emotive Land”: Experience Dance Through Augmented Reality

During a brisk afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 1, a small crowd congregating in Kendall Square’s Canal District witnessed dancers cloaked in neutral fabrics warming up in preparation for an hour-long performance that would stretch along the Charles River on Cambridge Parkway until concluding in Cambridge Common. The moving performance was far from traditional.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question One

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Crimson

HUCTW Rallies for Wage Increases Amid Contract Negotiations

More than 3,500 Harvard clerical and technical workers signed onto a letter calling on the University to agree to wage increases this week amid contract negotiations between the school and their union. The statement, which was sent to many of Harvard’s top administrators, comes as the Harvard Union of Clerical...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Community Convenes at Grolier Poetry Book Shop Reading

On Oct. 12, the Grolier Poetry Book Shop held a reading that featured four poets: Susana H. Case, Aaron Caycedo-Kimura, Margo Taft Stever, and Mervyn Taylor. Each poet possessed a distinct voice and spoke to different elements of the contemporary social and political landscape. People of all ages made up...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘Hairspray’ Review: A Triumphant Return to Boston Despite Outdated Plot

“Good Morning, Baltimore” - Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray." By Courtesy of Jeremy Daniel. The Citizen Bank Opera House was brimming with audience members eagerly awaiting the opening night performance of “Hairspray” on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The musical, a part of Lexus 22/23 Broadway in Boston Season, returns to Boston with the show’s original director and choreographer, Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell, respectively. Though the cast manages to wonderfully bring the show to life, the musical comedy, based on the 1988 film “Hairspray,” shows its age as its outdated plot is performed to a modern audience.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Advocates Discuss Voting Rights at Harvard Panel Hosted by Vice Provost for Advances in Learning

The Harvard Law School's Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice co-sponsored Tuesday's talk on voting rights. By Julian J. Giordano. Voting rights advocates discussed ongoing litigation at the intersection of racial justice and voting rights at a virtual event hosted by the Office of the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning on Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Student Groups Host Event with Palestinian Activist Mohammed El-Kurd, Drawing Protest from Pro-Israel Students

Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd and Black Lives Matter organizer Marcus McDonald spoke to a crowd of more than 170 in Emerson Hall on Monday. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard student organizations hosted a Monday discussion on divestment and youth activism with Black Lives Matter organizer Marcus McDonald and Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd — who drew protest from some pro-Israel students who criticized his rhetoric as antisemitic.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point

The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy