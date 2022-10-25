HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)

