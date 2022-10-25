ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Bought A New House

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are officially neighbors off the court. According to Darren Rovell, Petra Ecclestone sold her home on in Brentwood to Westbrook for $37 million. The house is directly across the street from James. She also got $14 million more for the house than what she originally...
One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem

Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
In defense of Russell Westbrook

Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.was ruled out for Wednesday night's 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not specify an injury, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was holding Porter out because of lumbar management. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's...
NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style

The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver centerNikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row. Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves...
NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook, House News

Despite all the trade rumors surrounding Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, it doesn't appear that he's ready to move on from Los Angeles. According to Dan Rovell of Action Network, F1 heiress Petra Ecclestone sold her home on Tigertail Road in Brentwood to Russell Westbrook for $37 million. As if this...
Paul George understands what the LA Clippers' assignment is this season: 'Winning it all'

HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)
Phil Kessel joins Ripken, Favre and other ironman athletes

On Tuesday,Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kesselwill set the NHL record for consecutive games played at 990. He joins a who's who of athletes who are known for their longevity. The 35-year-old Kessel, who will surpass Keith Yandle, has played for five teams in his 16-year NHL career. He won...

