Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Bought A New House
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are officially neighbors off the court. According to Darren Rovell, Petra Ecclestone sold her home on in Brentwood to Westbrook for $37 million. The house is directly across the street from James. She also got $14 million more for the house than what she originally...
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
These are the best shooters the Lakers can get in a trade around Russell Westbrook.
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
Nick Young has expressed his desire to see the Lakers move Russell Westbrook in a three-team trade to acquire shooters Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.
Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Latest Terrible Shooting Performance
Things haven't been easy for Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
Daily Californian
In defense of Russell Westbrook
Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Lakers have new plan at guard without Russell Westbrook?
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a new plan at guard moving forward. Russell Westbrook did not play in the team’s game at Denver on Wednesday, with a hamstring injury being listed as the reason for his absence. The Lakers debuted a new starting lineup that featured Austin...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.was ruled out for Wednesday night's 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not specify an injury, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was holding Porter out because of lumbar management. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style
The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver centerNikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row. Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves...
NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook, House News
Despite all the trade rumors surrounding Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, it doesn't appear that he's ready to move on from Los Angeles. According to Dan Rovell of Action Network, F1 heiress Petra Ecclestone sold her home on Tigertail Road in Brentwood to Russell Westbrook for $37 million. As if this...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Paul George understands what the LA Clippers' assignment is this season: 'Winning it all'
HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)
Lakers News: Nuggets-Lakers Injury Report, Including New Starter For Sidelined Russell Westbrook
Can L.A.'s new-look backcourt play better than its day 1 backcourt? Probably.
Austin Reaves Will Start For Lakers Instead Of Russell Westbrook Against Nuggets, And This Change Could Continue Going Forward, Says Shams Charania
Austin Reaves will be a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, and could remain in that role going forward.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Phil Kessel joins Ripken, Favre and other ironman athletes
On Tuesday,Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kesselwill set the NHL record for consecutive games played at 990. He joins a who's who of athletes who are known for their longevity. The 35-year-old Kessel, who will surpass Keith Yandle, has played for five teams in his 16-year NHL career. He won...
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Russell Westbrook Is Doubtful, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Probable
Russell Westbrook could miss some action for the Los Angeles Lakers with a hamstring injury.
