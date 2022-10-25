Talladega Superspeedway is one of the most popular racetracks in NASCAR, and for good reason. The Lincoln, Alabama tri-oval boasts some of the fastest racing on the NASCAR schedule, and the infield partying during race weekend is downright legendary. But, before you book that next trip to Dega, you may want to read up on its spooky past. Discussion surrounding Talladega's terrifying history tends to resurface around October. You know, the scariest month of the year.

LINCOLN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO