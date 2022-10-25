Read full article on original website
Kia Addresses Viral TikTok Challenge After Fatal Crash In Buffalo, NY
There was a nasty crash early on Monday morning in Buffalo that killed 4 teens and shut the road down for hours. Now Kia has made a statement about it. TikTok challenges have proven to be dangerous and even deadly. One of the most recent involves kids hotwiring and stealing Kia vehicles and then driving dangerously with them.
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly hitting 2 pedestrians while driving drunk
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arraigned for allegedly hitting two people while driving drunk over the weekend. Schvonne D. Mushat, 35, was arraigned Sunday on one count of vehicular assault in the first degree (class “D” felony) and one count of driving while intoxicated (class “A” misdemeanor).
wutv29.com
Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
Police say TikTok trend may have made stealing Kia involved in Monday’s crash easier
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The vehicle involved in the crash that killed four teens Monday morning was reported stolen on Sunday night. The vehicle was a Kia, which according to Buffalo Police, is a brand of vehicle that is being stolen more often. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said this uptick in Kia thefts is […]
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
13 WHAM
4 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Four teenagers are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash involving a reported stolen vehicle Monday morning in Buffalo. Police said six teens were in the car when it crashed into a wall on Route 33 around 6:45 a.m., with everyone except the driver thrown from the vehicle.
Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting
A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
“It was a freak accident of kids just trying to live their lives, but they chose the wrong fun”: 198 crash victim’s family speaks out
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amanda Maxwell, the mother 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper, on Monday morning received a call that no parent ever wants to receive. “It was a freak accident of kids just trying to live their lives, but they chose the wrong fun.” Maxwell received the call during her prenatal appointment that her 14-year-old daughter, […]
Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing On Kilhoffer Street
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a man. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 32-year-old was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Reginald M. Branch, Jr. received a sentence of 16 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervision after he is released. Branch, a second violent felony offender, stabbed a 50-year-old man to death on December 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm. The victim, Damon O. Jones, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene. The deadly incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.
wutv29.com
Buffalo police announces new unit within its department
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
WIVB
Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
