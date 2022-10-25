(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO