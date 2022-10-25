Read full article on original website
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Hawley family says their 3-year-old son was left unattended at a Kid City USA daycare located at Constitution and Powers, telling 11 News he ingested bleach in a bathroom. The family says they received a call from the daycare saying an emergency had happened...
Veteran matches with life-long partner to combat his PTSD
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An organization is helping local veterans cope with mental disorders by pairing them with service dogs. Pups4Patriots is a program that finds dogs in need of forever homes, trains them and pairs them with veterans. These dogs are trained to handle post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
WATCH: Springs apartment fire remains under investigation
The crash blocked Platte and Union late Saturday night. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet.
WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams.
WATCH: National Cat Day 2022
Three facing charges for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs. Apartment complex fire near N. Academy and Union. Three people were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins.
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet.
Residents displaced following house fire north of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home north of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning that left the house’s residents displaced. The home is located on West Monroe Street . Firefighters reported they were on the scene of the fire around 9:15...
FRAUD FRIDAY: Fake grants and sweepstakes scams
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety.
WATCH: Multiple arrests tied to vehicle break-ins in Colorado Springs
Three facing charges for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs. Two juveniles were transported to hospitals after police found them with gunshot wounds in Pueblo on 10/27/22. CONSUMER REPORTS: Halloween costumes and car seat safety.
2 in critical condition following I-25 crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were seriously injured after flipping their vehicle on the interstate overnight. The rollover was reported at the Bijou Street exit (142) just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters had to free the occupants from the car. The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to Bijou was...
2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
WATCH: Deadly motorcycle crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. The crash blocked Platte and Union late Saturday night.
Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.
WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams.
Motorcycle rider killed in crash east of downtown Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.. Witnesses told police the rider may have run a red light when he collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Union and Platte just before 6:30 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has only been identified as a man between 25-30 years old.
8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan
(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
One dead after multi-car crash in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and more are seriously injured after a multi-car crash on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Friday night. Police said a driver they identified as Michael Tapia was trying to make a left turn off of Lake Avenue onto East Cheyenne Road when he hit two other cars. He allegedly fled the scene, but was later located by officers.
Crews battle apartment complex fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an apartment complex for a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Friday. Smoke was visible at about 4:45 p.m. CSFD announced the incident was a “working fire” at about 4:57 p.m. The apartment complex is at 4815 Garden Ranch Dr. near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard.
Multi-car crash causes closures near E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. & Lake Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple lanes were closed following a three car crash in the area of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Lake Avenue Friday night. According to Colorado Springs Police, multiple people have been transported to the hospital. At last check around 9 p.m. Friday, police were unclear how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries, but an 11 News crew on the scene reported seeing four to five ambulances respond to the crash. Colorado Springs Fire Department also tweeted that some of the victims were in critical condition.
Fountain community set to host annual Trunk or Treat event
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain is gearing up for the Halloween weekend with their annual Trunk or Treat event. Instead of going door to door for candy, kids are able to go from trunk to trunk for their Halloween candy fix. Around 55 local businesses, non profits, and city workers...
