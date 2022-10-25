Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
WALB 10
Week 10 Player of the Week
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - What a night it was for Jay Randall, as the Thomasville Bulldogs went into Hugh Mills Stadium looking to wrap up the 3A region title. Randall was terrific on both sides of the ball. He finished the game with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, but, it was his impact on defense that stood out the most. His two interceptions on the night helped the Bulldogs record four takeaways from the Trojans. His big plays were the driving force behind the 35-20 victory. Congratulations to Randall on being named WALB Player of the week.
WALB 10
Week 10 Team of the Week: Sherwood Christian Academy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Eagles are now riding a six game win streak after a big time 58-54 win on Friday night against an undefeated Visalia Heritage Academy. Sherwood is now off to their best start since 2014 and doing so putting up major offensive numbers, averaging more than 56 points per game. Coach Roberts attributes the high powered offense to the amount of weapons he has on that side of the ball.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Ethan Johnson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 9 player of the week is Ethan Johnson of Deerfield Windsor. In the Knights’ 42-21 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Johnson showed out in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. He finished the night with 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown,...
Valdosta, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Post-Searchlight
Remembering 1982: Bearcats defeat Early County to secure Playoff Spot
Fullbacks Calvin Close and Scott Carroll scored two touchdowns a piece at Centennial Field Friday night to lead coach Ralph Jones’ Bainbridge High School Bearcats past the Early County High School Bobcats 48-0 and into the Region 1AAA playoffs. The Bearcat’s win over the Bobcats coupled with the Mitchell-Baker...
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.
FAMU stadium upgrades completed in time for homecoming game
Standing tall for 65 years, Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has a new look just in time for the 2022 homecoming game.
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball inducts three into Hall of Fame
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has a rich history in the Capital City. Monday night, the three latest inductees were celebrated.
WALB 10
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
There are almost 5,000 pieces of African American artifacts housed at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville.
thefamuanonline.com
Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer
Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
WALB 10
New Albany Tech president named
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new president of Albany Technical College has been named. Dr. Emmet Griswold was named the new president of Albany Tech. Griswold has been interim president since June, following the passing of the late Dr. Anthony Parker. He was appointed the new president by the Technical...
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
Boosting safety measures ahead of big weekend in Tallahassee
As we prepare for a big weekend in Tallahassee, we want to know what's being done to make sure it's a safe one.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
valdostatoday.com
VSU honors Distinguished Alumna with award
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distiguished Alumna Award. Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to reflect back on my time at VSU and...
valdostatoday.com
Boston Blues & BBQ Cook-Off
BOSTON- Boston Downtown Merchants and Boston Tourism presents the Boston Blues & BBQ Cook-Off featuring food and live music. The Boston Blues & BBQ Cook-Off presented by Boston Downtown Merchants and Boston Tourism will take place on October 28th-29th. The event will feature a cook off and live music by Billy Rigsby Band on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 7pm-10pm.
