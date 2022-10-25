ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Dozens of Greene County officials prepare for general election, back on paper ballots

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – When polls open November 8, election commissioners hope voters will appreciate the seamless process to exercise their constitutional right. To get to that point, it takes months of preparation from at least 65 people in Greene County, Mississippi (pop. 13,630). Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds is charged with administrative duties in […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes coming to Daphne’s Mardi Gras ordinance

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll. “We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Outreach is helping to target the violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Joan Reiser has lived here in Mobile since 1950 and says youth violence has only gotten worse. “I don’t recall it being this bad. It’s temperament. There’s no patience with each other,” says Reiser. She says Mobile P.D. is headed in...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Targeting the Violence: 10/27/22 livestream

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent study of major US cities shows unemployment can lead to violence. In this week's Targeting the Violence Facebook live Thursday, NBC 15'S Kym Anderson will be speaking with the President of Bishop State Community College and the Director of Workforce Development. Bishop State...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard breaks ground for lighting, beautification project

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard broke ground Tuesday on a project to improve lighting and help beautify the city with the Wasson Avenue lighting, beautification, stormwater and litter abatement program. The city wants to clean up the area first. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner called on everyone to pitch in. “Let’s...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Town Commons Park Underway In Gautier

It’s something every city wants – a thriving downtown area that hustles with daytime visitors and bustles with overnight guests and tourists. And the city of Gautier is stepping closer to that achievement with its master redevelopment plan for the former Singing River Mall property which has been renamed Town Commons Park and is currently under construction.
GAUTIER, MS
AL.com

‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County

In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night. This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Foley. This factor played into the decision […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rejecting bid by Mobile County prosecutors, judge reaffirms ruling granting bail to convicted murderer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke the bond of a man convicted last week of murder. It was a last-ditch bid by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to reverse a ruling by Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over David Cordero-Hernandez’s trial because the permanent judge was suspended.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne to update Mardi Gras ordinance

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Daphne is rewriting several old ordinances to bring them up-to-date and read more clearly. One of them has to do with Mardi Gras parades and what organizations can and can’t do. City leaders said safety is the primary focus, but that’s not all. The old ordinance also dictated where moon pies should come from. That language will be changed as well.
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Dept. offers Coffee with a Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited to come out and meet...
