Daily Record

Republican candidates make last-minute stop in Cañon City as election nears

With the 2022 General Election officially less than two weeks away, many candidates are using this opportunity to make some last-minute stops in communities across the state. Pam Anderson, the Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, and Republican State Treasurer candidate Lang Sias both visited the Royal Gorge Republican Central Committee headquarters during a stop in Cañon City on Tuesday. The candidates shared why they are running for their respective offices, what they feel sets them apart from their opponents, and also what they want people who are undecided or unaffiliated to know about them.
CANON CITY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Council Walkout! Wild Times Return to Woodland Park City Chambers

Residents and Property Owners Speak Out Against STR Ban. The days of short and non-controversial Woodland Park city council meetings have officially screeched to a halt. In fact, so much for love, kisses, good vibes and “giving peace a chance” in the political arena in Woodland Park, as the City Above the Clouds last week experienced its first walk-out from several council members in recent months. In some ways, the atmosphere rivaled earlier times, when Woodland Park council sessions became known as the best entertainment in the region on Thursday evenings.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Varela Won’t Comment on 2017 Domestic Disturbance

Records obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder show that the Pueblo Police Department was called to the home of Republican Senate Candidate Stephen Varela for an alleged domestic disturbance on the morning of Dec. 11, 2017. According to Pueblo Police Department’s event report, Jackie Denney, Varela’s mother-in-law, called Pueblo Police...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trash and litter are said to be the most common citizen complaints in the city, and the officials are getting significant federal money to make a bigger dent in cleanup efforts. KRDO The city will receive $1 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) to focus on trash and debris The post Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

30 animals seized from property in Penrose

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of 1st street in Penrose.
PENROSE, CO
coloradopols.com

The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far

For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Aspergillus Linked to Colorado Springs Dispensary Recall

Nearly 200 harvest batches of medical marijuana from a Colorado Springs dispensary have been flagged by state regulators over potentially unsafe levels of aspergillus, mold and yeast. In a public health advisory notice issued October 26, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division warns consumers about 181 harvest batches from Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
PUEBLO, CO

