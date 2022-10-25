Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Record
Republican candidates make last-minute stop in Cañon City as election nears
With the 2022 General Election officially less than two weeks away, many candidates are using this opportunity to make some last-minute stops in communities across the state. Pam Anderson, the Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, and Republican State Treasurer candidate Lang Sias both visited the Royal Gorge Republican Central Committee headquarters during a stop in Cañon City on Tuesday. The candidates shared why they are running for their respective offices, what they feel sets them apart from their opponents, and also what they want people who are undecided or unaffiliated to know about them.
mountainjackpot.com
Council Walkout! Wild Times Return to Woodland Park City Chambers
Residents and Property Owners Speak Out Against STR Ban. The days of short and non-controversial Woodland Park city council meetings have officially screeched to a halt. In fact, so much for love, kisses, good vibes and “giving peace a chance” in the political arena in Woodland Park, as the City Above the Clouds last week experienced its first walk-out from several council members in recent months. In some ways, the atmosphere rivaled earlier times, when Woodland Park council sessions became known as the best entertainment in the region on Thursday evenings.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Varela Won’t Comment on 2017 Domestic Disturbance
Records obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder show that the Pueblo Police Department was called to the home of Republican Senate Candidate Stephen Varela for an alleged domestic disturbance on the morning of Dec. 11, 2017. According to Pueblo Police Department’s event report, Jackie Denney, Varela’s mother-in-law, called Pueblo Police...
Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trash and litter are said to be the most common citizen complaints in the city, and the officials are getting significant federal money to make a bigger dent in cleanup efforts. KRDO The city will receive $1 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) to focus on trash and debris The post Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Grand Jury investigation underway for deadly incident involving deputies in Colorado
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 12 hours ago. 2...
coloradopolitics.com
Residents raise drought concerns at meeting on annexation southeast of Colorado Springs
The drought across the West dominated concerns at a Colorado Springs town hall Tuesday about the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of town that could be transformed into a new community of about 9,500 homes. The proposed community, known as Amara, is bounded on three sides by the city...
KRDO
30 animals seized from property in Penrose
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of 1st street in Penrose.
coloradopols.com
The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far
For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
KKTV
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology
The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.
KKTV
WATCH: Salida community doesn't give up search for Suzanne Morphew in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) File footage and interviews about the 1997 blizzard in Colorado Springs. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Protests in Colorado over inmate deaths at the El Paso County Jail. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski season is officially here...
Westword
Aspergillus Linked to Colorado Springs Dispensary Recall
Nearly 200 harvest batches of medical marijuana from a Colorado Springs dispensary have been flagged by state regulators over potentially unsafe levels of aspergillus, mold and yeast. In a public health advisory notice issued October 26, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division warns consumers about 181 harvest batches from Colorado Springs...
The City of Pueblo uses ARPA funds to create a new trash clean-up program
The City of Pueblo has just approved a $1 million program that will hopefully address resident concerns about the growing trash presence in the city.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Colorado Springs creates the model for helping homeless
As Mayor John Suthers nears the end of two terms, his successes are obvious. New buildings and construction cranes are everywhere. Complaints about potholes swallowing Smart Cars have transitioned to complaints about too much road repair. Among the more important improvements of recent years involves what we see much less...
Daily Record
Affidavit: Former Florence councilman accused of inappropriately touching minor
Former Florence City Councilman Anthony Esquibel is being accused of inappropriately touching a minor female earlier this summer when she was helping him with yard work for extra money. Esquibel, 68, made his first court appearance Tuesday after being arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual assault on a child. He...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
KKTV
Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
Comments / 1