LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Holy Cross men's soccer team was defeated by Bucknell 4-1 at Emmitt Field. The Crusaders fall to 4-9-4 overall and 0-5-3 in the Patriot League, while the Bison improve to 3-12-1 on the year and 2-5-1 in the conference. Bucknell opened the scoring in the...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO