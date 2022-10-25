ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Hockey falls to Lafayette

Worcester, Mass. – The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to Lafayette 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 29 for their final Patriot League contest of the season. The loss sends the Crusaders 6-10 overall and finalizes their Patriot League record at 2-4. The Leopards improve to 7-11 (3-3 Patriot League).
Crusaders fall at Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Holy Cross men's soccer team was defeated by Bucknell 4-1 at Emmitt Field. The Crusaders fall to 4-9-4 overall and 0-5-3 in the Patriot League, while the Bison improve to 3-12-1 on the year and 2-5-1 in the conference. Bucknell opened the scoring in the...
Men take ninth at Patriot League Championship

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Sophomore William Schimitsch of the Holy Cross men's cross country team led the Crusaders at the Patriot League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. He finished 41 overall out of 113 with a time of 26:10.5 in the 8K. Following behind Schimitsch was senior Liam Christman. He...
Abbie Lane key in Crusader volleyball comeback versus Bucknell

WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross volleyball sophomore outside hitter Abbie Lane recorded her fourth double-double of the season, a 14 kill and 15 dig effort as the Crusaders rallied from a 1-0 set deficit to defeat Patriot League opponent Bucknell 3-1 Friday evening during a Deaf* Awareness Game in Coach George Blaney '61 Gymnasium.
Anderson lifts Crusaders with lighthearted approach, preparedness

When the Holy Cross football team entered a first-half lightning delay against Fordham in the Bronx on Nov. 13, 2021, the mood was tense. The Crusaders — with the Patriot League title on the line — trailed the Rams, who were also undefeated in conference play at the time, 21-17.
Feuerbach takes fourth at Patriot League Championship

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Senior Eve Feuerbach earns First-Team All-Patriot League after fourth-place finish at the Patriot League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. She finished the 6K with a time of 21:03.4. The Crusaders finished 7th out of 10 schools and totaled 209 points in the meet. Junior Maura Doherty...
Men’s ice hockey downed in overtime by RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team held a 2-1 lead into the third period however Atlantic Hockey Association foe RIT rallied to score two goals including the game-winner in overtime to win 3-2 Saturday afternoon at the Polisseni Center. With the victory, the Tigers improve...
Holy Cross ready for game at Bucknell

The Holy Cross men's soccer team will be back in action this Saturday, Oct. 29, when it heads to Bucknell for a 2:00 p.m. game. Things to Know About the Crusaders (4-8-4, 0-4-3 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross has an overall record of 4-8-4 on the season, with an 0-4-3...
Men’s swimming and diving loses to Fairfield

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's swimming and diving program was beaten 206.5-87.5 by nonconference opponent Fairfield Saturday. The loss sends Holy Cross to 1-1 while the Stags improve to 3-0 in head-to-head competition this year. Freshman Zach Bubonovich took home first place in the 100-meter breast at...
Men’s ice hockey upended by RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team suffered a 5-2 loss to Atlantic Hockey Association foe RIT Friday evening at the Polisseni Center. With the win, the Tigers remain in first place in the AHA at 5-2-0, 4-1-0 AHA while the Crusaders skid to 1-6-0, 1-3-0 AHA.
Crusaders set to host their final two games of the season

WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross field hockey team prepares for a two-game weekend at home on Oct. 28 and 29. Saturday's matchup against Lafayette will serve as the final Patriot League contest of the season. The following day, the Crusaders will face Towson at 12 p.m. at Hart Turf Field.
Men’s ice hockey returns to conference play this weekend

The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team returns to conference play this weekend to face off against Atlantic Hockey Association opponent RIT Friday, October 28 at 7 p.m. before playing another contest Saturday, October 29 at 4 p.m. Friday's showdown with the Tigers will be broadcast on NESN+ while Saturday's contest will stream through FloHockey.
Holy Cross defeated by New Hampshire

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team was shut out by Hockey East opponent New Hampshire 2-0. The Crusaders fall to 2-6-1 and 1-4-0 in Hockey East standings while the Wildcats improve to 3-7-0 (2-5-0 Hockey East). HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Wildcats opened the scoring late...
