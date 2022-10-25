Read full article on original website
Early Voting Breaks First Day Turnout Record
(Columbia, SC) -- Early voting in the Palmetto State is underway and the turnout is already breaking records. State election officials said Monday saw the highest turnout ever for a single day of early voting. About 40-thousand voters made their way to polls to cast their ballots. That's almost double...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
thepeoplesentinel.com
David Kenner seeks re-election to Barnwell County Council (District 2)
David Kenner is seeking re-election to his District 2 seat on Barnwell County Council. The life-long resident of Blackville and Barnwell County wants to keep making a difference in his community.
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
wach.com
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro receives $500k budget earmark for downtown revitalization
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The small town of Winnsboro in Fairfield County is set to receive half a million dollars in state funds to jump-start its downtown revitalization efforts. The money is a part of millions of dollars in earmarks approved in this year’s state budget. Revitalization efforts will...
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
Irmo man convicted of tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Justice US Attorney's Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, documents presented in court show...
Calhoun County council approves first property tax increase in three years
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County council has approved increased millage for the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year, which for property owners means an increase in taxes. The total countywide millage is now 280.7, compared to 277.92 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Property owners with an appraised value...
Grant money available for Columbia nonprofits promoting tourism, dining in the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is making money available to non-profit organizations that promote tourism and dining in the city. Applications for Hospitality Tax (H-Tax) Grant Funding to support nonprofits' organization and their projects and events are now being accepted -- the deadline to submit an application is noon, Friday, October 28, 2022.
districtadministration.com
With COVID no longer a major crisis, what is keeping district leaders up at night?
Which K-12 challenges are keeping your fellow superintendents and principals up at night now that COVID is no longer an all-consuming crisis? And what are public school leaders looking forward to with the pandemic no longer clouding every inch of the horizon?. Superintendent Marcella Shaw, of the Barnwell County Consolidated...
Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff
CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
Richland County continues re-zoning discussions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening. One of those projects could mean more housing. Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda. Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning...
WLTX.com
What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
'It's a big asset to us': Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center inmates get tablets
SUMTER, S.C. — Inmates at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center now have access to tablets. This helps them stay connected to the world outside the facility and encourages good behavior. "It is a big asset to us," one inmate said. "And this is something that everyone seems to look...
WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway in Lexington County Thursday. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to an area hospital. Deputies said the suspect has been detained....
Columbia, Benedict College partnership preparing engineering students for success
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A partnership between the City of Columbia and Benedict College is helping prepare students for careers in engineering. The private college has created an elective course focused on water quality and green infrastructure to teach students how to improve stormwater conditions. Jayla Berry, a May graduate,...
manninglive.com
Monarch marching band visits SCSU
The Manning High School Golden Pride Marching Band participated in the South Carolina State University 2022 Homecoming Parade! The audience danced and celebrated as the Pride of I-95 moved through the streets of Orangeburg. Keep up the good work Golden Pride!
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
