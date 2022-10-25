ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Voting Breaks First Day Turnout Record

(Columbia, SC) -- Early voting in the Palmetto State is underway and the turnout is already breaking records. State election officials said Monday saw the highest turnout ever for a single day of early voting. About 40-thousand voters made their way to polls to cast their ballots. That's almost double...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Winnsboro receives $500k budget earmark for downtown revitalization

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The small town of Winnsboro in Fairfield County is set to receive half a million dollars in state funds to jump-start its downtown revitalization efforts. The money is a part of millions of dollars in earmarks approved in this year’s state budget. Revitalization efforts will...
WINNSBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff

CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County continues re-zoning discussions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening. One of those projects could mean more housing. Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda. Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway in Lexington County Thursday. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to an area hospital. Deputies said the suspect has been detained....
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Monarch marching band visits SCSU

The Manning High School Golden Pride Marching Band participated in the South Carolina State University 2022 Homecoming Parade! The audience danced and celebrated as the Pride of I-95 moved through the streets of Orangeburg. Keep up the good work Golden Pride!
ORANGEBURG, SC
