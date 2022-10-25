ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

BGSU announces plans to name new director of athletics

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will name its 15th director of athletics on Tuesday. According to BGSU officials, President Rodney K. Rogers will introduce the new director during a live event at 10:30 a.m. in the Stroh Center. The university will also provide a live stream...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Using TikTok to give back to students

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Counselors at Springfield Middle School didn’t think their video would go viral. But now that it has, they want to use the success to do good for their students here. Spirit Week is doing a good job of lifting spirits at Springfield Middle School. Kelsey...
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Ability Center teaches community about accessible voting

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning

TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ERIE, MI
fcnews.org

NWOAL announces all-league volleyball honors

Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties

SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Plat8

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity

13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
TIFFIN, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Veteran of the Year Announced

COLUMBUS GROVE – Thursday, October 27, has been declared Roy Sutter Appreciation Day in Putnam County. Saturday night, Sutter was named the 2022 Putnam County Veteran of the Year. Putnam County Commissioner John Schlumbohm said the commissioners voted to make a day in Sutter’s honor. This year Putnam...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes

Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission. Health professionals say most kids do not need emergency care for RSV. The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH

