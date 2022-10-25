Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
13abc.com
Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries serves hundreds of meals every single day. And there are a few new faces in the kitchen, thanks to a collaboration with a local high school. A lot of work goes into serving hundreds of meals at the mission on a daily...
13abc.com
BGSU announces plans to name new director of athletics
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will name its 15th director of athletics on Tuesday. According to BGSU officials, President Rodney K. Rogers will introduce the new director during a live event at 10:30 a.m. in the Stroh Center. The university will also provide a live stream...
13abc.com
Using TikTok to give back to students
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Counselors at Springfield Middle School didn’t think their video would go viral. But now that it has, they want to use the success to do good for their students here. Spirit Week is doing a good job of lifting spirits at Springfield Middle School. Kelsey...
13abc.com
Ability Center teaches community about accessible voting
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
13abc.com
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
13abc.com
“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
13abc.com
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A 5-year-old goes missing from Longfellow Elementary School. While the little boy was found a mile away from the school. Local residents are questioning how school administrators were unaware of the child’s whereabouts. Witnesses said the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping...
fcnews.org
NWOAL announces all-league volleyball honors
Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
sent-trib.com
Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Plat8
13abc.com
Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity
putnamsentinel.com
Veteran of the Year Announced
COLUMBUS GROVE – Thursday, October 27, has been declared Roy Sutter Appreciation Day in Putnam County. Saturday night, Sutter was named the 2022 Putnam County Veteran of the Year. Putnam County Commissioner John Schlumbohm said the commissioners voted to make a day in Sutter’s honor. This year Putnam...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Mercy Health to remove St. Charles maternity care, expand St. Vincent
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on May 5, 2022. Mercy Health announced the removal of OB care, which includes maternity and fetal care, from St. Charles Hospital on Tuesday morning. Representatives from the healthcare company said in a statement...
13abc.com
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
13abc.com
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council has proposed an ordinance that would expand its anti-discrimination ordinance. It would protect people who are breastfeeding, using fertility treatments, hormone treatments, and those who have had abortions. But Ohio Right to Life has now issued a letter to city council...
13abc.com
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
