ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 6

Raquel Santos
2d ago

no vote in person because with all these illegal immigrants that have no citizenship congress wants to use those votes that should be illegal 🙄

Reply
9
Wysel
1d ago

again, democrats are preparing to cheat. They know that even in the state with 2.5:1 dem to repub ratio they may very likely lose.

Reply
2
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General

The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Albany County DA questions red flag law

Albany County District Attorney David Soares in a lengthy statement released Tuesday sought to rebut New York officials' claims of success with a law meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Soares, a Democrat who has emerged as a vocal critic...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Stephen Hawley and Jennifer Keys, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 139

We continue our series of conversations with candidates on the ballot. Republican Assemblymember Stephen Hawley is running for re-election in District 139. His challenger is Democrat Jennifer Keys. This hour, the candidates discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:. Stephen Hawley, candidate for New York State Assembly in...
Gotham Gazette

Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor

She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
101.5 WPDH

Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?

There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
Gizmodo

Tax the Rich for Climate Action? Protect Towns From Floods? It’s on State Ballots This November

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. For years, with climate bills stalled in Congress, advocates, community groups, nonprofits, and even businesses have relied on ballot initiatives — where citizens vote on new laws alongside new candidates — to push forward environmental action at the state and local levels. In 2020, Michigan voters approved a proposal to use money from oil leases on public lands to fund parks. Two years earlier, Nevada passed the first step of a constitutional amendment requiring utilities to source 50 percent of energy from renewables by 2030, and Florida voted to ban offshore oil and gas drilling in state waters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers

For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard. With that in mind I find it difficult to understand why anyone, regardless of age, would choose to go back to work once they've already crossed the retirement finish line.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
CITY News

New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election

This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

NY Post investigating apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Proposal would expand New York State Police's role in warning of domestic extremism

A bill proposed this week would create a local liaison within the New York State Police to help alert local governments in New York to potential domestic extremism and terrorism threats. The measure backed by Hudson Valley Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham would also include potential cyber threats. “When a...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy