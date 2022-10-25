Read full article on original website
Raquel Santos
2d ago
no vote in person because with all these illegal immigrants that have no citizenship congress wants to use those votes that should be illegal 🙄
Wysel
1d ago
again, democrats are preparing to cheat. They know that even in the state with 2.5:1 dem to repub ratio they may very likely lose.
Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General
The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
Editorial endorsements: Stirpe, Mannion, Abbott for New York state Legislature
All 213 seats in the New York state Legislature are up for election this year, with new districts based on the 2020 Census scrambling the field of candidates. In Central New York, two state Senate districts and three Assembly districts are being contested. The editorial board selected three of the more competitive races, in which we endorse the following candidates:
Albany County DA questions red flag law
Albany County District Attorney David Soares in a lengthy statement released Tuesday sought to rebut New York officials' claims of success with a law meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Soares, a Democrat who has emerged as a vocal critic...
Stephen Hawley and Jennifer Keys, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 139
We continue our series of conversations with candidates on the ballot. Republican Assemblymember Stephen Hawley is running for re-election in District 139. His challenger is Democrat Jennifer Keys. This hour, the candidates discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:. Stephen Hawley, candidate for New York State Assembly in...
Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor
She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
New York could become first state with a ‘Right to Repair’ law for electronic devices
After passing with near unanimous support in both houses of the state Legislature, a bill that would allow New Yorkers to repair their electronic devices has not become law as it awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature. The bill’s sponsor in the Assembly, Assemblywoman Pat Fahy of Albany, said the...
Tax the Rich for Climate Action? Protect Towns From Floods? It’s on State Ballots This November
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. For years, with climate bills stalled in Congress, advocates, community groups, nonprofits, and even businesses have relied on ballot initiatives — where citizens vote on new laws alongside new candidates — to push forward environmental action at the state and local levels. In 2020, Michigan voters approved a proposal to use money from oil leases on public lands to fund parks. Two years earlier, Nevada passed the first step of a constitutional amendment requiring utilities to source 50 percent of energy from renewables by 2030, and Florida voted to ban offshore oil and gas drilling in state waters.
Crime, Trump center stage in New York governor’s debate
Gov. Kathy Hochul faced U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate.
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard. With that in mind I find it difficult to understand why anyone, regardless of age, would choose to go back to work once they've already crossed the retirement finish line.
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
Governor Hochul Visits Rockland to Garner Votes From Chassidic Leaders
Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Rockland County on Sunday, October 23, meeting with several leaders of prominent Chassidic sects at key locations throughout the county in a final-hour bid to win votes before the November 8 election. One meeting took place at the Community Outreach Center and included...
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election
This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
NY Post investigating apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds
NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
Proposal would expand New York State Police's role in warning of domestic extremism
A bill proposed this week would create a local liaison within the New York State Police to help alert local governments in New York to potential domestic extremism and terrorism threats. The measure backed by Hudson Valley Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham would also include potential cyber threats. “When a...
Facebook, Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge...
