Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
kswo.com
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
kswo.com
Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building. The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin...
kswo.com
Cameron University to begin enrollment for Spring 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the beginning of open enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester, starting on Monday, Oct. 31. According to Cameron University officials, all students already admitted to the CU who are currently seeking a degree must meet with an academic advisor to go over their current degree requirements and progress before enrolling.
kswo.com
Meet the candidates running for OK House District 64
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for Oklahoma House of Representatives District 64 is on, with three candidates campaigning to earn your vote. About 34,000 people in Comanche County, mostly in the Lawton area, are represented by the seat. Newcomer Zachary Walls is running as an Independent to unseat Republican Representative Rande Worthen, who’s been in the position for several years.
New Brunch Eatery Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
Lawton received some great and yummy news last week when it was announced that Viridian Coffee Co. would be bringing Hatch to town!. This is great news for Lawton because we will FINALLY have the perfect place to eat brunch. If you haven't had Hatch yet, then you need to stop by the next time you're in Oklahoma City or near Tulsa. Hatch currently has locations open in Automobile Alley and Chisholm Creek, along with a location up in Jenks.
kswo.com
Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s council meeting, a Lawton resident was honored for her hard work in the community. Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award. For 20 years, Taylor has given back to Lawton through her organization, the MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center.
kswo.com
Fort Sill hosted “A Day in the Life of a Soldier”, in an effort to help with missed recruiting goals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s no secret that the Army missed their recruiting goals. In an effort to help, today Fort Sill hosted “A Day in the Life of a Soldier” for Moore High School students. They were able to have a hands on experience with some...
DPS glitch results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
kswo.com
Alternate location proposed for new transit center in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The location of the Lawton Area Transit System’s new transit center location is still up in the air. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers presented an alternate location to Lawton City Council members at a Transit Trust Meeting Tuesday afternoon. People who ride the bus are...
kswo.com
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?
I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
kswo.com
Medwatch: 23 nurses named March of Dimes finalist
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital wants families to know they aren’t alone and there is support. A team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma work together to give patients the quickest and most comprehensive plan once someone has an abnormal screening for breast cancer.
msutexas.edu
Oil executive has been pillar of Wichita Falls community since graduation from MSU Texas
Warren Ayres is the executive vice president for Eagle Oil & Gas Company. Ayres, originally from Bowie, Texas, graduated from MSU Texas in 1971 with Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. While attending the university Ayres was a member of Delta Sigma Pi and served as treasurer for two years....
kswo.com
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has completed a $4 million upgrade to its radio systems, which has also led to the encryption of police dispatch calls. This means now police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and media watchdogs, no longer have access to that information.
Looks Like Another Car Wash is Coming to Lawton, OK.
Although it hasn't been 100% officially confirmed yet, it looks like Lawton, Fort Sill will be getting another car wash sometime soon. If you've been anywhere near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane you've probably seen all the construction going on. It's starting to take shape now and it looks like...A car wash.
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
southwestledger.news
3 hand sanitizer storage sites, 3 fires in less than 3 months
NINNEKAH — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating three fires in two and a half months at all three sites in Grady County where Bordwine Development stored flammable hand sanitizer, the Southwest Ledger was told. A raging fire erupted around...
kswo.com
Interview: Ellipsis founder discusses 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ellipsis, a local organization, is hosting their 3rd annual Park-O-Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park this weekend. 7News spoke with Joslyn Wood, president and founder of Ellipsis, about the annual Park-O-Treat, how the organization affects the community, and what drove Wood to create the group. Wood...
Comments / 0