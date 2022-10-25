ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 more juveniles arrested for vehicular hijacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced that they had arrested more Juveniles for an Oct. 24 vehicular hijacking. According to a Peoria police press release, a 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking and motor vehicle theft conspiracy, and a 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking.
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

12-year-old arrested for stolen vehicle after shots fired Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old has been taken into custody after shots were fired and a vehicle stolen on Monday evening. According to a Peoria Police Department (PPD) press release, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 7 rounds fired in the area of Sheridan and MacQueen on Monday evening. They located a gunshot victim bleeding from the head. The injury was a graze wound and not considered life theatening.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Violent purse snatching and car theft at UnityPoint, teens accused

PEORIA, Ill. — Several teenage suspects are charged and a victim is left scarred following a reported violent purse snatching and car theft in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police released details Tuesday evening. Half a dozen teenage suspects reportedly attacked the victim as she was grabbing things from her...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police chief concerned about growing number of crimes involving juveniles

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is concerned about the recent wave of crime in the area — especially, the fact that the city is now up to 22 homicides. But, the chief tells WMBD’s Craig Collins, just as concerning, is that a lot of the crime that’s been reported lately has involved juveniles.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim

PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
SHERIDAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.The woman asked us to hide her identity.Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.
CHICAGO, IL

