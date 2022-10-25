Read full article on original website
Cormac McCarthy’s First Books in 16 Years Are a Genius Reinvention
The author's first works of fiction in 16 years are companion novels 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris'
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
5 new books to read this week
Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
Treasures Discovered In Castle That Once Belonged To James Bond Books Publisher
An incredible Aladdin’s Cave of 17th century treasures has been discovered in a castle, which once belonged to the publisher of the James Bond books. The 460 items, many from the Cromwellian period, were found stashed in attics and in rooms of the former home of George Wren Howard. The location of the castle in Wales is shrouded in mystery for security reasons.
Fly Through the Shires of Literature on a Motor-Car
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Novels are excluded from "serious reading," so that the man who, bent on self-improvement, has been deciding to devote ninety minutes three times a week to a complete study of the works of Charles Dickens will be well advised to alter his plans.
Top 10 horror short stories | Simon Crook
With Halloween looming, these tales by authors from Shirley Jackson to Stephen King are guaranteed to keep you awake as the nights close in
"Magpie Murders" is a metafiction marvel: Anthony Horowitz on adapting his mystery within a mystery
Authors writing about authors is nothing new, but Anthony Horowitz did one better. For "Magpie Murders," the bestselling murder mystery novelist wrote about a bestselling murder mystery novelist who dies under peculiar circumstances . . . and the clues to his death are in his final unfinished book – you guessed it – a murder mystery.
Ben Barnes on Why 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Director Scared Him on Set
The actor spoke to Newsweek about making the 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' episode "Pickman's Model" and how he wanted to "be tricked" for real.
Streaming Horrors: Director James Wan Is the Master of Generation Z’s Nightmares
If you expect elevated social commentary and realistic plot lines from your scary movies, go ahead and skip James Wan’s Malignant (2021). If, however, you’re willing to suspend your disbelief enough to witness a horror virtuoso alchemize timeless genre tropes while simultaneously creating an entirely unique (albeit kitschy) monster, Malignant deserves a spot on your watchlist. Avoid even the briefest synopsis—the less you know, the better. HBO Max.
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Shows of the Week: Visible Cloaks’ Strange, Burbling Style Creates an Alien Environment
After their Fairlights, Mallets and Bamboo compilation helped bring the wonders of ‘80s Japanese ambient music to the Stateside indieverse, Portlanders Spencer Doran and Ryan Carlile decided to further explore that style with their Visible Cloaks project. This is strange, burbling stuff that creates an alien-seeming environment rather than simply evoking its predecessors—or worse, the jumble of aesthetic signifiers to which “Japan” is often reduced. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8 pm. $12. 21+.
Download The Harvard Classics as Free eBooks: A “Portable University” Created in 1909
Every revolutionary age produces its own kind of nostalgia. Faced with the enormous social and economic upheavals at the nineteenth century’s end, learned Victorians like Walter Pater, John Ruskin, and Matthew Arnold looked to High Church models and played the bishops of Western culture, with a monkish devotion to preserving and transmitting old texts and traditions and turning back to simpler ways of life. It was in 1909, the nadir of this milieu, before the advent of modernism and world war, that The Harvard Classics took shape. Compiled by Harvard’s president Charles W. Eliot and called at first Dr. Eliot’s Five Foot Shelf, the compendium of literature, philosophy, and the sciences, writes Adam Kirsch in Harvard Magazine, served as a “monument from a more humane and confident time” (or so its upper classes believed), and a “time capsule…. In 50 volumes.”
The Reading List Book Club Questions & Discussion Guide
This blog post contains affiliate links, no extra cost to you, thank you for your support!. The Reading List Summary (Non-Spoiler) The Reading List Book Club Questions & Discussion Guide. In this reading guide for The Reading List, you’ll find book club questions, a summary, favorite quotes and my top...
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Rodney Graham, Canadian Artist Whose Deadpan Flair Charmed Critics, Dies at 73
Rodney Graham, an artist whose dryly funny works about repetition made him one of Canada’s most celebrated artists, died at 73 on Saturday in Vancouver. In an announcement of his death, his four galleries—303 Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, and Esther Schipper—said he had been battling cancer for the past year.
Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’
I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
Everything to Know About Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’: From the Release Date to Book Cover
Telling his story. Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare, has been a topic of conversation since it was first announced. The Duke of Sussex previously reflected on the career milestone while breaking the news of his upcoming project. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement in July 2021. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” by Anna Liachenko voted Fiction Book of the Year.
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” is a fantastic debut novel for travel adventure lovers and young adults. Anna Liachenko’s new book, “The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book One Mexican Jewel,” has been voted Fiction Book of the Year by Corporate Live Wire and highly received by readers who enjoy the whirlwind adventure that every chapter unlocks. Since its release, the book has been a top seller in its category as travel adventure lovers rush to hop on and join the ride.
