Spokane, WA

Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country, according to the Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll.

The Zags got 759 total poll points and five first-place votes. North Carolina is ranked ahead of them, receiving 23 first-place votes and 778 total points.

Houston and Kentucky were the other two teams who got first-place votes. Houston got one vote with 713 total points and Kentucky got three first-place votes with 697 total points.

Gonzaga and Kentucky play each other at the Spokane Arena on November 20.

READ: How to get tickets to the Gonzaga-Kentucky game at the Spokane Arena

Here are the full rankings, according to the poll:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Houston
  4. Kentucky
  5. Kansas
  6. Baylor
  7. UCLA
  8. Duke
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Arizona
  14. Indiana
  15. Auburn
  16. TCU
  17. Villanova
  18. Virginia
  19. Alabama
  20. San Diego State
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Dayton

The No. 2 Zags will play the No. 11 Volunteers on Friday, October 28 at 6 p.m. You can watch the game on PPV.com for $9.99.

RELATED: Gonzaga facing Tennessee in charity exhibition game

READ: GU’s Bolton, Smith named to Jerry West Award Watch List

