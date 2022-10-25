Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country, according to the Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll.

The Zags got 759 total poll points and five first-place votes. North Carolina is ranked ahead of them, receiving 23 first-place votes and 778 total points.

Houston and Kentucky were the other two teams who got first-place votes. Houston got one vote with 713 total points and Kentucky got three first-place votes with 697 total points.

Gonzaga and Kentucky play each other at the Spokane Arena on November 20.

Here are the full rankings, according to the poll:

North Carolina Gonzaga Houston Kentucky Kansas Baylor UCLA Duke Creighton Arkansas Tennessee Texas Arizona Indiana Auburn TCU Villanova Virginia Alabama San Diego State Oregon Michigan Illinois Texas Tech Dayton

The No. 2 Zags will play the No. 11 Volunteers on Friday, October 28 at 6 p.m. You can watch the game on PPV.com for $9.99.

