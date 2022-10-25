Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country, according to the Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll.
The Zags got 759 total poll points and five first-place votes. North Carolina is ranked ahead of them, receiving 23 first-place votes and 778 total points.
Houston and Kentucky were the other two teams who got first-place votes. Houston got one vote with 713 total points and Kentucky got three first-place votes with 697 total points.
Gonzaga and Kentucky play each other at the Spokane Arena on November 20.
Here are the full rankings, according to the poll:
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Houston
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Baylor
- UCLA
- Duke
- Creighton
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Arizona
- Indiana
- Auburn
- TCU
- Villanova
- Virginia
- Alabama
- San Diego State
- Oregon
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- Dayton
The No. 2 Zags will play the No. 11 Volunteers on Friday, October 28 at 6 p.m. You can watch the game on PPV.com for $9.99.
