WIBW
A Fairlawn Plaza event shows senior citizens available healthcare resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event at the Fairlawn Plaza shows seniors the valuable resources our community has to offer for their health. TACC -- or the Topeka Area Continuity of Care -- hosted the event because they are a non-profit networking group that looks into all aspects of senior citizen care and helps them however they can.
WIBW
TPS Foundation awards grants to six lucky educators as part of its ‘Prize Patrol’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some lucky 501 teachers received some money from the Topeka Public School’s Foundation to create fun, exciting activities to get their students inspired to learn. Members of the Topeka Public School’s Foundation delivered grants to some of its teachers at various school locations Wednesday morning....
WIBW
Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of Veterans Day, an organization that focuses on those who served go a boost. Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project. They delivered the check to MVP founder Melissa Jarboe during Eye on NE Kansas. The donation is part of...
WIBW
Topeka author holds fireside chat to discuss new book
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author returned home to promote his new book. Topeka native Amri Johnson held a fireside chat to discuss his new book, “Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable.” He hopes readers get a deeper meaning of diversity that can lead to actionable change.
WIBW
Semiconductor company invests $4 million, creates 30 jobs with Manhattan expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that manufactures semiconductors will invest $4 million and create 30 new jobs with a new expansion in Manhattan. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc., a semiconductor device manufacturer, will expand its operations around Manhattan. She said the company will create 30 new jobs over the next 5 years with a $4 million investment to build a new facility and buy new equipment.
WIBW
Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
WIBW
United Way, Christmas Bureau helping families in need for holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is hosting their annual Christmas Bureau to give Shawnee County residents who need some help with gift-giving to have a happier holiday. The Christmas Bureau receives support from the Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission, Doorstep, Inc. and the community...
WIBW
Topeka again ranked among top emerging housing markets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has again been ranked among the top emerging housing markets by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. Realtor.com says investors continue to navigate a resetting housing market as many face economic uncertainty. While indicators remain favorable - including a long-term low unemployment rate and record high levels of home equity - the positives are overshadowed by financial trends that question the economy’s resiliency.
WIBW
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran will retire in December following more than three decades of service to the Capital City. The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that he will retire from the City in early December.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
WIBW
Jones Project speaker shares message of hope with Mammoth Sports Construction
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas construction company wants to share one speaker’s message with its employees, and across the whole state. Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the Mammoth Sports Complex in Meriden, Kansas. Also invited were administrators from high schools and colleges around the state. Mammoth hopes to help Parker get his message about mental health and work with The Jones Project out to as many people as possible.
WIBW
Mollie B brings polka passion to Rossville's Moravan Lodge
Election 2022: Pam Foster, (D) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission candidate. Election 2022: Jake LaTurner, (R) U.S. House Dist. 2 incumbent.
WIBW
Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser thought he could announce his decision to leave his District 9 seat, and ride off into the sunset. What he didn’t expect, he said, was how many people would reach out in the days that followed, concerned his decision stemmed from illness or conflict.
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
WIBW
Halloween Events 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes. Make sure you can see well out of any masks. Take a flashlight. Make sure an adult checks treats before...
CNET
They Made Thousands Just by Moving to a New Town. Here's How You Can Do the Same
Erik Bovell and his family did -- and they've never looked back. This family's experience highlights a unique quirk that came out of the pandemic: When the shift to remote work turned the American office experience upside down, small and medium towns throughout the country saw an opportunity. No longer...
WIBW
K-State recognized for diversity efforts in College of Veterinary Medicine
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized for its efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in its College of Veterinary Medicine. Kansas State University says for the second year in a row, its College of Veterinary Medicine has been recognized for its efforts to enhance diversity in academics. It said the college received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Senior Center announces emergency meeting, suspends all activities
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors announced an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The meeting will be held at the senior center located at 603 E. 12th Ave. According to a post to social media, the board will discuss personnel, client/attorney privileged information, financial affairs and...
WIBW
YMCA holds its first annual Trunk-or-Treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Southwest YMCA called welcomed all sweet tooths to its first ever Truck-or-Treat event. “We’ve had so much foot traffic through here and I have to say I have the good candy! People are giving out plato to kids and they are being very mindful of food allergies so it’s going very well,” said Sharlie Peterson, YMCA.
