Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Magic Johnson Reveals Interesting Take on Draymond Green's Punch Leaking
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson weighed in on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'
The hoop analyst's effort got the "Inside the NBA" crew cracking up.
theScore
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer
Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
osoblanco.org
All we know about Christian Laettner’s wife Lisa Thibault, Details Explained
Lisa Laettner is the wife of Christian Laettner, a former NBA star, and her husband is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered one of the greatest players in the National Collegiate Athletic and has much more haters. He played for the Duke Blue Devils team, and his performance was the iconic game-winning shot played against Kentucky in 1992.
Jazz were willing to do favorable Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers, who are 0-3 this season, haven’t traded Russell Westbrook, and fans are growing even more anxious about the team’s prospects. L.A. aggressively explored multiple trade offers over the last several months, but apparently it wasn’t able to find one it found palatable enough.
CBS Sports
Bronny James recruiting updates: Tracking where LeBron James' oldest son will be playing next season
As the recruitment of Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, continues to heat up, the attention he's earning for his play on the court is increasing the value he can produce for brands off of it. For a long time he has been seen as one of the most valuable players in the new NIL era, and that appeared in part to come to fruition recently after signing a deal to be a brand ambassador for Beats by Dre headphones.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Is The Reason Why Pro Athletes Pay Taxes In Every State They Play: California Forced Him To Pay Taxes And Illinois Got Its Revenge
Michael Jordan is one of the most influential basketball players of all time, as he became one of the most famous athletes of all time during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard was simply unbelievable, doing never-before-seen stuff in Windy City, catching the attention of a lot of people around the world.
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."
Michael Jordan believes his former teammates now have a great appreciation for his tough leadership style.
Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time
Tim Duncan never lost against 464 NBA players.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones
October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"
Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green. had a heated spat on the Rockets' bench during their last game, worrying fans of the rebuilding team.
NBA
Q&A: Scottie Barnes on being a playmaker, broadening his game and more
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was having a rough night in Miami. After returning from a bruised shoulder suffered early in Saturday’s game, the second-year star went out again. Hard. Finishing a layup against Miami’s Tyler Herro, who was trying to draw a charge, Barnes fell across the baseline...
Hornets' Mark Williams signs endorsement deal with Jordan Brand
Charlotte Hornets rookie Mark Williams has signed a multiyear shoe and apparel endorsement contract with Jordan Brand, according to Nick DePaula of ESPN. Williams is the second player from the rookie class to sign with the company, joining top pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. They join a star-studded roster signed to Jordan Brand, including Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.
ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins roasts Steve Nash over ejection
Steve Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career, and Kendrick Perkins was right there with a zinger. Nash was ejected during the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Nash seemed upset over a no-call and blew up on the refs after being called for a technical foul, leading to his ejection.
Comments / 0