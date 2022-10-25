Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Places to Raise the Dead on Dia de los MuertosCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."
Jay Williams says the Lakers should start over and trade everyone.
lakersnation.com
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
theScore
Lakers drop to 0-4, LeBron's worst start since rookie year
The Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start continued Wednesday as the club fell to 0-4 with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. This marks the first time a LeBron James-led team has failed to win at least one of its first four games since his rookie campaign in 2003-04. The Lakers last started 0-4 in 2015-16.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension
The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
‘I think this is a direct message to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office’: Kendrick Perkins on LeBron’s cryptic post
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-4 in the 2022-23 season after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Los Angeles didn’t have guard Russell Westbrook in the matchup, but the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled once again in the loss. So far this...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
ABC7 Los Angeles
The Hoop Collective: Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers' discipline test
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3, have roster construction issues and eventually will have to make a trade -- probably, but not certainly, involving Russell Westbrook. For now, let's...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.was ruled out for Wednesday night's 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not specify an injury, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was holding Porter out because of lumbar management. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss tothe Nuggetsin Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day. "We all...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row. Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Paul George understands what the LA Clippers' assignment is this season: 'Winning it all'
HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)
ABC7 Los Angeles
Phil Kessel joins Ripken, Favre and other ironman athletes
On Tuesday,Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kesselwill set the NHL record for consecutive games played at 990. He joins a who's who of athletes who are known for their longevity. The 35-year-old Kessel, who will surpass Keith Yandle, has played for five teams in his 16-year NHL career. He won...
