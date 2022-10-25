ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakersnation.com

Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’

Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Lakers drop to 0-4, LeBron's worst start since rookie year

The Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start continued Wednesday as the club fell to 0-4 with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. This marks the first time a LeBron James-led team has failed to win at least one of its first four games since his rookie campaign in 2003-04. The Lakers last started 0-4 in 2015-16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension

The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC7 Los Angeles

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.was ruled out for Wednesday night's 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not specify an injury, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was holding Porter out because of lumbar management. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's...
DENVER, CO
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets

Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss tothe Nuggetsin Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day. "We all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row. Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Paul George understands what the LA Clippers' assignment is this season: 'Winning it all'

HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Phil Kessel joins Ripken, Favre and other ironman athletes

On Tuesday,Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kesselwill set the NHL record for consecutive games played at 990. He joins a who's who of athletes who are known for their longevity. The 35-year-old Kessel, who will surpass Keith Yandle, has played for five teams in his 16-year NHL career. He won...

