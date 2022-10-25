GROW looking for participants for Kids Cooking Challenge

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A special fall cooking event is almost here.

GROW is hosting its fifth Kids Cooking Challenge and they’re looking for enthusiastic participants.

Registration will be open until Sunday, October 30 for anybody 18 years and under.

Kids will prepare a dish using mystery ingredients grown here in La Crosse.

Organizers say kids should give the challenge a shot because the benefits are endless.

“The pride and the confidence it builds in youth to be able to really get involved in the cooking process and create something of their very own is really something special,” said Communication Outreach Coordinator Bonnie Martin.

GROW volunteers will hand out beginner and advanced ingredients next week.

Four winners will be announced Friday, November 11.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.