Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger opens up on usurping Matt Ryan as Indy’s starting QB
Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.
Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley
Tennessee's banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday to replace him
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Had ‘Technical Malfunction’ against Cowboys
Jamaal Williams’ goal-line fumble has been the topic of much debate in the days following the Detroit Lions week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The play occurred following a catch-and-run by backup tight end Brock Wright put the team on the 1-yard-line. Rather than challenge the spot, the Lions elected to go quickly and wound up losing the football. Had the team converted, it would’ve taken the lead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Was ‘Always Preparing’ To Be Named Colts Starting QB
When the Indianapolis Colts drafted former Texas Longhorns quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, there was no telling when he would earn a chance to start with Carson Wentz firmly entrenched as the Colts' starter. Then, when the Colts traded for Matt Ryan this past offseason, those same questions remained....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Source: Patriots QB Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets and took the majority of starting reps in Wednesday’s practice, a source told the Herald. Jones started last Monday’s loss to the Bears, but was pulled after three possessions. He finished 3-of-6 for 13 yards and an interception. Jones said he felt good after the game, his first since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Ravens on Sept. 25.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Buccaneers Week 8 Pregame Notes: Tampa Bay Marred By Injuries
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on Thursday night that resembles a MASH unit. Tampa Bay has already ruled out seven players — tight end Cameron Brate, cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Russell Gage Jr., guard Luke Goedeke, defensive end Akiem Hicks and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brissett making most of final weeks as Browns starting QB
Jacoby Brissett knows his expiration date as a starter in this most unusual season for Cleveland is drawing near. Soon, he'll no longer be the Browns starting quarterback, but Deshaun Watson's backup. That's been the plan all along. And although his role will dramatically change, Brissett has vowed to be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Catch up: Vikings thrive on Jefferson; Hopkins revives Cards
The pass-catching prowess Justin Jefferson has displayed to date, not yet halfway through his third NFL season, has put him on a track to become one of the all-time greats. Regardless of where the lanky Louisiana native with the enviable blend of route-running precision, reliable hands and pure open-field speed lands on the league's career lists at retirement, Jefferson has given the Minnesota Vikings the kind of game-breaking threat and defense-altering presence that the nature of the NFL demands these days for teams to win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets look to be more efficient, productive in passing game
Zach Wilson's passing statistics in the New York Jets' past three games won't exactly strike fear in defenses. It's a grand total of 40 completions, 441 yards and zero touchdowns. But also no turnovers. And three victories. “There’s a lot of different ways we can get this thing done,” offensive...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most. But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing when San Francisco routed LA...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should the 49ers Keep Jimmie Ward at Nickel Cornerback?
The return of Jimmie Ward was a tricky one for the 49ers. With Talanoa Hufanga playing at a Pro Bowl level and Tashaun Gipson Sr. playing at a high-level, the 49ers were met with a dilemma on their hands. How do the 49ers integrate Ward when the safeties are adequate?
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers-Bills Injury Report: Lazard Likely Out
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard heard a “snap, crackle, pop” in his left shoulder during Sunday’s loss at the Washington Commanders. While he doesn’t expect to play on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills, at least his sense of humor is intact.
Comments / 0