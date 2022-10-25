Happy Tuesday everyone we are counting down the days to Halloween and conditions are going to be perfect.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he gives the details on some spooky Krispy Skreme doughnuts at Bakersfield's local Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Throughout October, Krispy Kreme will be making four new types of doughnuts: the Scaredy Cat doughnut, the Spooky Spider doughnut, the Boo Batter doughnut, and the neon orange sprinkled doughnut. Krispy Kreme will also be offering the Freaky Frozen Chiller, a green apple and grape flavored drink. Customers who wear a costume to Krispy Kreme on Halloween will receive a free doughnut.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO