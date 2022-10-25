Happy Tuesday everyone we are counting down the days to Halloween and conditions are going to be perfect.

Read full article on original website
Halloweekend kicks off with comfortable temperatures
Kern County is in store for a comfortable Halloween weekend, so if you are heading out to a pumpkin patch, corn maze, or costume party- the weather is most likely on your side. Bakersfield is seeing highs of 72° on Saturday and 74° on Sunday. Lows will be...
TGIF Kern County we have another warm day ahead just in time for our Halloween Holiday weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect Halloween Weekend with temps on the warmer side. We are still under this area of High Pressure keeping things on the warm side for the next few days. Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 78 degrees, with...
Kern Living: Meet the dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to four beautiful dogs who are looking for their forever homes while also showing off their Halloween costumes. Cynthia is an excitable and goofy girl who hates costumes, so...
Kern Living: Disney On Ice
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Andrea Fahlander, an ice skater with Disney on Ice, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Fahlander's history with ice skating and that wonderful Disney magic. Disney On Ice is a series of touring ice skating shows that focus on different Disney characters from fan-favorite movies. The series, once known as Walt Disney's World on Ice, celebrated its 21st anniversary in July.
Kern Living: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts with Krispy Skreme Doughnuts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he gives the details on some spooky Krispy Skreme doughnuts at Bakersfield's local Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Throughout October, Krispy Kreme will be making four new types of doughnuts: the Scaredy Cat doughnut, the Spooky Spider doughnut, the Boo Batter doughnut, and the neon orange sprinkled doughnut. Krispy Kreme will also be offering the Freaky Frozen Chiller, a green apple and grape flavored drink. Customers who wear a costume to Krispy Kreme on Halloween will receive a free doughnut.
