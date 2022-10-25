ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market

YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse

For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
Gizmodo

India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

India’s competition regulator is fining Google $113 million over anti-competitive practices with its app store Google Play, according to a press release from the Competition Commission of India. Specifically, authorities in India believe app developers should be allowed to use the payment processors of third parties rather than being forced to use Google’s.
The Jewish Press

Amazon Web Services Division Freezes Hiring As Recession Looms

In another sign of the slowdown in the hi-tech sector, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has frozen hiring, according to a report by the New York Post. A spokesperson for AWS told the news outlet, “In some areas of AWS we have met our hiring needs, and in others we have thousands of job openings.
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Intel Confirms Chipmakers’ Problems Are Worsening

It's been a terrible year for chip and semiconductor makers. And things are not about to get better according to Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report. The sector is plagued by a mountain of problems. Demand for tech products is weakening as the economic slowdown deepens and uncertainty about an upcoming recession intensifies.
The Independent

Amazon shuts online fabric store

Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
TechCrunch

Apple pauses gambling ads on App Store product pages after developer outcry

The change took place earlier this week and the problem was almost immediately discovered by developers, who naturally check their product page frequently to make sure all is well. For a brief but significant period — Tuesday night, basically — many of these newly created ad spaces were filled with “online casinos” and sports or horse betting apps.
CNBC

Facebook and Google face skeptics on Wall Street this week amid digital ads collapse

Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
PYMNTS

Apple Applies 30% App Store Fee to NFTs, Limiting Appeal

Apple has dropped a new App Store policy that formally allows the in-app purchase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform, but also requires a 30% transaction fee that has been called a de facto ban on their sale. In addition to applying its standard, mandatory commission to NFT sales,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Apple Stock Lower After Q4 Earnings Beat, Softer iPhones Sales, Services Growth

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report posted modestly better-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, but missed Street forecasts for iPhone sales amid supply ongoing supply chain constraints and muted consumer demand. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at...
PYMNTS

Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party

Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
9to5Mac

TikTok gaming push will be an ’enormous’ one, launch expected on Nov 2

TikTok gaming has so far been a very small part of the streaming video app, but the company is said to be just days away from announcing an “enormous” push into the games market …. Background. TikTok has offered games to Chinese users since 2019, but in a...
daystech.org

Meta Slams Apple for ‘Undercutting Others’ With Ad Policy

Meta Platforms Inc. criticized Apple Inc. for altering its App Store phrases to take a portion of social-media promoting income, saying the iPhone maker was “undercutting others in the digital economy. ”. The coverage change, disclosed this week, requires customers and advertisers to make an in-app buy once they...
popularposting.com

Walmart VS Amazon | Comparing Giant Websites

Walmart vs Amazon: Statista says that by June 2022, Amazon will control 37.8% of the US retail e-commerce market. This is mostly due to the success of its Amazon Prime program, which has more than 200 million users. With 6.3%, Walmart has the second-largest share of the market. Walmart+ (opens...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy