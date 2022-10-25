Read full article on original website
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse
For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
Gizmodo
India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments
India’s competition regulator is fining Google $113 million over anti-competitive practices with its app store Google Play, according to a press release from the Competition Commission of India. Specifically, authorities in India believe app developers should be allowed to use the payment processors of third parties rather than being forced to use Google’s.
The Jewish Press
Amazon Web Services Division Freezes Hiring As Recession Looms
In another sign of the slowdown in the hi-tech sector, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has frozen hiring, according to a report by the New York Post. A spokesperson for AWS told the news outlet, “In some areas of AWS we have met our hiring needs, and in others we have thousands of job openings.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Facebook Warns 1M Users About Usernames, Passwords Stolen Via Malicious Apps
Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook has announced that it is going to share details about Facebook users whose accounts may have been compromised due to security issues with various apps downloaded from iOS and Android. According to a report, Facebook said that it has identified 400 malicious Android and iOS...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Intel Confirms Chipmakers’ Problems Are Worsening
It's been a terrible year for chip and semiconductor makers. And things are not about to get better according to Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report. The sector is plagued by a mountain of problems. Demand for tech products is weakening as the economic slowdown deepens and uncertainty about an upcoming recession intensifies.
Amazon shuts online fabric store
Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
TechCrunch
Apple pauses gambling ads on App Store product pages after developer outcry
The change took place earlier this week and the problem was almost immediately discovered by developers, who naturally check their product page frequently to make sure all is well. For a brief but significant period — Tuesday night, basically — many of these newly created ad spaces were filled with “online casinos” and sports or horse betting apps.
CNBC
Facebook and Google face skeptics on Wall Street this week amid digital ads collapse
Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
LinkedIn Goes On Fake-Profile Hunt After Reports Of Phony Apple, Amazon Employee Accounts
Microsoft Corporation's MSFT social networking platform LinkedIn has rolled out new profile features to detect and remove fake accounts. What Happened: On Tuesday, LinkedIn introduced a series of features while also strengthening its automated system to keep "inauthentic profiles and activity off" the platform. Foremost, the 'About This Profile' feature...
Apple Applies 30% App Store Fee to NFTs, Limiting Appeal
Apple has dropped a new App Store policy that formally allows the in-app purchase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform, but also requires a 30% transaction fee that has been called a de facto ban on their sale. In addition to applying its standard, mandatory commission to NFT sales,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Apple Stock Lower After Q4 Earnings Beat, Softer iPhones Sales, Services Growth
Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report posted modestly better-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, but missed Street forecasts for iPhone sales amid supply ongoing supply chain constraints and muted consumer demand. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at...
Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party
Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
9to5Mac
TikTok gaming push will be an ’enormous’ one, launch expected on Nov 2
TikTok gaming has so far been a very small part of the streaming video app, but the company is said to be just days away from announcing an “enormous” push into the games market …. Background. TikTok has offered games to Chinese users since 2019, but in a...
daystech.org
Meta Slams Apple for ‘Undercutting Others’ With Ad Policy
Meta Platforms Inc. criticized Apple Inc. for altering its App Store phrases to take a portion of social-media promoting income, saying the iPhone maker was “undercutting others in the digital economy. ”. The coverage change, disclosed this week, requires customers and advertisers to make an in-app buy once they...
popularposting.com
Walmart VS Amazon | Comparing Giant Websites
Walmart vs Amazon: Statista says that by June 2022, Amazon will control 37.8% of the US retail e-commerce market. This is mostly due to the success of its Amazon Prime program, which has more than 200 million users. With 6.3%, Walmart has the second-largest share of the market. Walmart+ (opens...
