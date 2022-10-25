Read full article on original website
One of two suspects pleaded not guilty to capital murder charge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man pleaded not guilty to a 2021 capital murder charge on Tuesday. Mashaud Lewis and Antone Yarbrough were indicted for shooting and killing Chester Jordan, 59 in a parking lot in May 2021. During the investigation it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Austin Middle School, located at 2715 Danville Road Southwest. The substitute, identified as Taylor Brotton, possessed a number of illegal narcotics in his car including THC wax and drug paraphernalia. The suspect, who...
Man pulls out knife during interstate incident in Morgan County
Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.
4 arrested in Morgan County following search warrant
Four people were arrested on Tuesday after authorities carried out a search warrant in Valhermoso Springs.
Man charged with attempted murder after couple went on alleged crime spree, targeted victims in Lawrence County
A Russellville couple is charged after an alleged crime spree in Lawrence County.
Do you know him? Madison Police search for suspect
The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest.
Austinville Elementary Closes for Flu OUtbreak
Austinville Elementary School students are transitioning to virtual learning due to a flu and RSV outbreak. Austinville Elementary School students are transitioning to virtual learning due to a flu and RSV outbreak. NW-SCC Hosts ‘Manufacturing Day’ Event. Wednesday was "Manufacturing Day" at Northwest-Shoals Community College!. Spencer Found Guilty...
Madison man facing drug charges following search warrant | News
A Madison man was arrested during a search warrant on Friday. The Madison Police Department SWAT Team seized about two pounds of methamphetamine and various other controlled substances. The search warrant was conducted on Shelton Road at the request of the North Alabama Drug Task Force. Christopher L. Jefferson, 41,...
Monrovia Church of Christ Getting Ready for Annual Clothing Giveaway
The closet at Monrovia Church of Christ in Madison County is gearing up for their annual "Free Shopping Day" clothing giveaway event. Monrovia Church of Christ Getting Ready for Annual …. The closet at Monrovia Church of Christ in Madison County is gearing up for their annual "Free Shopping Day"...
Florence man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
Police have yet to reveal a cause of death.
The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama
The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
UPDATE: North Alabama schools and businesses closing early: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Wind Advisory ahead of the opportunity for strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. Some schools have decided to dismiss early or cancel after-school activities. We will continue to update these changes. Albertville City Schools: Albertville...
BBB of North Alabama to host ‘Shred Day’ in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama (BBB) will host a “shred day” in Athens this weekend. A “shred day” provides an opportunity for residents and small businesses to shred important documents and protect identities in a “quick and easy drive-thru setup.” The following services will be available: Document shredding: Only […]
Lauderdale County Preacher Airlifted to Hospital after Falling from Roof
James senn, a preacher at Macedonia Church of Christ, was helping the woman by cleaning her gutters when the ladder fell out from underneath him. Lauderdale County Preacher Airlifted to Hospital …. James senn, a preacher at Macedonia Church of Christ, was helping the woman by cleaning her gutters when...
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
