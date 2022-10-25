Bottom line is as long as Russia can wage this war without suffering any attacks on its defense industry they can not be defeated. If the allies had not bombed Germany in WW2 the war would have went very differently.
Belarus will join with Russia, there is not much America can do but deliver weapons to Ukraine, if America does anything else this will be WW3 it will not be tens of thousands it will be millions dead,hey everybody welcome to the end
Belarus people,you better pick your side carefully. The truth is this, your future lies within your decision . You the people can escape the rule of Dictatorship. By protests ,or maybe, even mass Exodus of your country as Russian citizens did ,or perhaps stay and die for a dying way of life ,It Belarus,citizens is now your choice to make.
Comments / 67