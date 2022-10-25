ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Desert Terrorfest tops this weekend's nightlife in the Coachella Valley

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 2 days ago
HOT PICK

Saturday

Halloween: Desert Terrorfest, one of the Coachella Valley's annual Halloween events, is celebrating its 11th year on Saturday at the Tack Room Tavern. The event features three stages of live music, a karaoke lounge, a costume contest and more.

Local musicians Eevaan Tre, Crucial Culture, J Sizzle, Nicki Mae and more are scheduled to perform. At the end of the night, Los Garza'z will perform a tribute to pop singer Michael Jackson.

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, Tack Room Tavern, 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio. $30 presale, $40 day of event. 760-347-9985. desertterrorfest.com

BEST BETS

Friday

Alternative: During the alternative rock boom of the ’90s, the Seattle band Candlebox emerged from the city's famous grunge music scene and achieved immediate mainstream success with its 1993 self-titled album. One of the four hit singles, "Far Behind," still lives on today through jukeboxes and soundtrack appearances. The song is often played on local rock radio station 93.7 KCLB-FM.

Candlebox was unable to achieve the same success with subsequent releases during the late ’90s. The band broke up in 2000 and since reuniting in 2006, has endured many lineup changes. Lead singer Kevin Martin is the only original member left in the group.

Candlebox will perform Friday at Spotlight 29 Casino.

If you go: 8 p.m., Friday, Spotlight 29 Casino, 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella. $20 to $70. 760-775-5566. spotlight29.com

Indie: Waxahatchee frontwoman Katie Crutchfield and singer-songwriter Jess Williamson are fans of each other's music, which led to the creation of a seperate project known as Plains. According to the duo's biography, both women were inspired by their Southern heritage and channeled that aura into the album during recording sessions in Durham, North Carolina.

Plains will perform Friday at Pappy and Harriet's.

If you go: 8 p.m., Friday, Pappy and Harriet's, 53-688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown. $37.99. 760-228-2222. pappyandharriets.com

Saturday

Halloween: Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City is throwing a Halloween Bash on Saturday featuring a costume contest, free play giveaways, tarot card readings, a live performance by the LA Allstars and more.

If you go: 7 p.m. Saturday, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, 68-960 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. $20. 888-999-1995. aguacalientecasinos.com

Costume ball: AWE Bar in Yucca Valley is celebrating Halloween on Saturday with a costume ball. The event will feature a live performance by the Western-themed Los Angeles band Spindrift.

The band should be a welcome addition for the High Desert Halloween celebration with its haunting renditions of classic Western songs such as "Ghost Riders in the Sky" and "Cool Water."

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, AWE Bar, 56-193 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley. $17. 760-853-0090. awe-bar.com

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

