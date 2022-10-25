Sens. Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff campaign with Savannah U.S. House candidate Wade Herring

The Democratic Party's Savannah election campaign office is not in a glamorous location. But on Tuesday afternoon, the parking lot in front of the space, which is sandwiched between two hair salons behind the Circle K gas station on U.S. 17, played host to both of Georgia's U.S. senators.

Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff came to U.S House candidate Wade Herring's get-out-the-vote rally staged in front of the office, campaigning together for the first time since the 2020 election. Warnock and Ossoff last tag-teamed ahead of the U.S. Senate runoffs, when both unseated incumbent Republicans and gave Democrats majority control of the Senate.

Herring, a political newcomer, is running against longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Buddy Carter.

At the start of the event, Herring brandished both a megaphone and a more aggressive tone than usual, energized by a crowd of about 150 supporters. He had just finished an interview with NBC Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson about his success on Tiktok.

While most of the talk from the senators centered around Warnock's re-election bid, Herring got a few nods as well. ,

"We're Wade and Warnock," Warnock said. "And we're both gonna win. Let's hear it for Wade."

The crowd, mostly donning green shirts with Herring's name printed in the design of the iconic Waffle House sign, cheered.

During his speech, Ossoff charged the crowd with returning to the polls, just like in 2020, noting the Democratic-controlled Senate led to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

"This is a special man," Ossoff said of Warnock. "It's not just that we both serve in the Senate, it's not about our political party, it's about the genuine connection we've built in service to this state."

Warnock encouraged those who had already early voted to get out and encourage others to cast their ballots. He said Georgia's massive early voting turnout thus far was "good news," but urged the crowd not to be complacent.

"Turnout is high, but the stakes are even higher," Warnock said.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN