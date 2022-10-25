Associated Press state football poll: Mason leads Greater Lansing teams in final rankings

The Mason football team finished the regular season unbeaten for the third time in four years.

And the Bulldogs also maintained their hold atop the Division 3 rankings in the final Associated Press state poll of the season

Mason, which has outscored opponents 405-92, heads into the playoffs received four of five possible first-place votes while heading into the playoffs ranked No. 1 in Division 3. The CAAC Red champion Bulldogs are among 12 teams from Greater Lansing that appear in the final rankings of the season.

Three area programs are ranked in the top 10 in Division 5 with CAAC White champion Portland leading the way at No. 5. Corunna is ranked No. 8 and Williamston is ranked No. 9 ahead of their district matchup against each other. GLAC champion Olivet received votes in Division 5 and is just outside the top 10.

CAAC White runner-up Charlotte ends the regular season ranked No. 9 in Division 4 after putting together its best regular season since 2004.

Ithaca, which ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, is ranked No. 3 in Division 7.

Fowler, which shared the CMAC title with Pewamo-Westphalia and Laingsburg, heads into the playoffs ranked No. 5 in Division 8. Carson City-Crystal, who Fowler hosts this week in a district opener, is receiving votes in Division 8 and has won eight straight.

Morrice is ranked No. 8 in 8-player Division 2.

East Lansing (Division 2) and DeWitt (Division 3) each received votes and are just outside the top 10 in their divisions.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Belleville (5) (9-0) 50

2. Macomb Dakota (9-0) 42

(tie) Rockford (9-0) 42

4. Rochester Adams (8-1) 32

5. West Bloomfield (8-1) 29

6. Caledonia (8-1) 24

7. Davison (8-1) 20

8. Clarkston (7-2) 10

9. Romeo (7-2) 6

10. Brighton (8-1) 5

(tie) Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 5

(tie) Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) 5

Others receiving votes: Southfield A&T 3. 14, Saline 2.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Dexter (4) (9-0) 49

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (8-1) 46

3. Livonia Franklin (8-1) 33

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 32

5. Midland (8-1) 29

6. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 26

7. Saginaw Heritage (7-2) 13

8. Temperance Bedford (7-2) 9

9. South Lyon East (7-2) 8

(tie) Byron Center (7-2) 8

Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 7. Birmingham Seaholm 6. East Lansing 4. Waterford Mott 3. South Lyon 1. Port Huron Northern 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Mason (4) (9-0) 46

2. Muskegon (7-2) 42

3. Mount Pleasant (8-1) 41

4. St. Joseph (8-1) 29

5. Detroit King (1) (5-3) 28

6. Walled Lake Western (8-1) 28

7. Zeeland West (8-1) 24

8. River Rouge (6-3) 15

9. Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 12

10. Trenton (8-1) 7

Others receiving votes: DeWitt 2. Fenton 1.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (9-0) 50

2. Whitehall (9-0) 45

3. Riverview (9-0) 40

4. Redford Union (9-0) 35

5. Edwardsburg (8-1) 27

6. Goodrich (8-1) 24

7. Tecumseh (9-0) 21

8. North Branch (8-1) 13

9. Charlotte (8-1) 9

10. Croswell-Lexington (7-2) 4

(tie) Freeland (7-2) 4

Others receiving votes: Hastings 2. Fruitport 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (8-1) 50

2. Frankenmuth (9-0) 44

3. Gladwin (9-0) 38

4. Portland (8-1) 35

5. Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) 31

6. Kingsley (7-2) 20

(tie) Belding (8-1) 20

8. Corunna (7-2) 13

9. Williamston (7-2) 9

10. Marine City (7-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Flint Hamady 2. Detroit Country Day 2. Armada 2. Olivet 1. West Branch Ogemaw Heights 1.

Division 6

School Record Points

1. Clinton (4) (9-0) 48

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (8-1) 44

3. Negaunee (9-0) 39

4. Durand (9-0) 37

5. Boyne City (9-0) 25

6. Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 22

7. Constantine (8-1) 14

8. Reed City (8-1) 13

(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (9-0) 13

10. Millington (8-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Standish-Sterling 8. Buchanan 2.

Division 7

School Record Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (9-0) 50

2. Detroit Central (9-0) 44

3. Ithaca (8-1) 35

4. Hudson (8-1) 34

5. Napoleon (9-0) 32

6. North Muskegon (8-1) 25

7. Jackson Lumen Christi (7-3) 24

8. Charlevoix (8-1) 12

9. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (7-1) 10

10. New Lothrop (7-2) 5

Others receiving votes: Lawton 2. Union City 2.

Division 8

School Record Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5) (9-0) 50

2. Beal City (9-0) 44

3. Ubly (9-0) 39

4. Iron Mountain (8-1) 36

5. Fowler (8-1) 26

6. Evart (8-1) 24

7. Frankfort (8-1) 18

8. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (8-1) 17

9. Harbor Beach (8-1) 10

10. St. Ignace LaSalle (7-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Reading 3. Carson City-Crystal 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (9-0) 49

2. Merrill (1) (9-0) 41

3. Munising (9-0) 40

4. Bridgman (9-0) 31

5. Rogers City (9-0) 24

6. Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 21

7. Newberry (8-1) 17

(TIE) Kingston (9-0) 17

9. Martin (7-2) 15

10. Brown City (8-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 8. 12, Lincoln-Alcona 2. 13, Deckerville 1.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Powers North Central (5) (9-0) 50

2. Colon (9-0) 44

3. Marion (9-0) 39

4. Climax-Scotts (8-1) 37

5. Au Gres-Sims (8-1) 28

6. Mendon (7-2) 20

7. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 19

8. Morrice (7-2) 14

9. Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) 8

10. Peck (7-2) 6

Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 5. Posen 4. Central Lake 1.