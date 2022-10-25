ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Wholestone's 'custom slaughterhouse' to open to customers next week

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
The parking lot of Wholestone Farms' "custom slaughterhouse" was packed with associated farmers, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce members and others Tuesday morning as the ribbon was cut on the building, just two weeks before Sioux Falls will vote on whether new slaughterhouses should continue to be allowed within city limits.

The building will process its first pig on Wednesday, said Luke Minion, Wholestone's board chair. The facility is expected to be open to customers Monday. Customers will be able to purchase a pig from a local farmer and decide what cuts of meat they'd like to be processed.

Minion thanked a number of people who weren't in attendance, including Gov. Kristi Noem, Mayor Paul TenHaken and the members of the Sioux Falls City Council, while alluding to the ongoing controversy and court fight surrounded the project.

"Thank you for letting us be here," Minion said. "Thank you for following your own rules."

Wholestone officials announced in June 2021 they were planning to build a $500 million pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux Falls, a proposal that began receiving pushback earlier this year from a group called Smart Growth Sioux Falls.

The group successfully got a question on the Nov. 8 ballot that could prohibit the construction or operation of new slaughterhouses within city limits, which directly led to Wholestone's decision to "accelerate" their plans by opening the "custom slaughterhouse."

That resulted in a still-ongoing lawsuit between Smart Growth Sioux Falls and TenHaken, the Council and Wholestone.

Last week, Judge Sandra Hanson said while she believed the city should not have been providing Wholestone with permits once the ballot question had been made official, there wasn't any action she could take toward rescinding them without a trial, which would need to take place after the election.

If voters decide against a slaughterhouse ban, the project could continue as planned. If they adopt the ban, Smart Growth Sioux Falls has made it clear they plan to challenge whether the building qualifies as a slaughterhouse, given the ordinance would allow for existing slaughterhouses to be expanded.

Smart Growth Sioux Falls has said they do not oppose the project, they only oppose its presence within city limits, which they claim would have negative effects on water quality, odor and affordable housing.

Minion has regularly said for numerous reasons, this site is the only acceptable place for the project.

"The idea that there's another location to support all the things we need, that's false," Minion said. "We were invited to this site by the state and the city, because it met all the requirements."

