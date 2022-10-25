ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The offsetting city': Abbott, supporters urge Lubbock, West Texas to help keep state red

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
Gov. Greg Abbott focused on keeping West Texas deep red with two stops in the Hub City on Tuesday.

It was the second day of early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election, where he faces Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

A key message from Abbott and supporters at the rally was simple - don't take a Republican victory for granted. Vote.

"It takes one thing to get it done: It takes your efforts to go vote," Abbott said. "But if you think that casting your vote is all that's needed to secure a victory, you're wrong."

"You need to get others to go vote," he added. "After you go vote, you need to go home, use your contact list and send out one simple, short message to all your contacts: 'Go vote tomorrow for Governor Abbott.'"

Painting Texas 'Red Raider' red

This was at least the third stop in Lubbock for the governor this year, with two previous stops ahead of the Republican primary election in March.

O'Rourke has campaigned in Lubbock at least three times in the months leading up to November's election, including a visit to the Texas Tech campus earlier this month.

The governor also visited the Texas Tech campus earlier Tuesday, joining university leaders to celebrate $50 million in federal funding and the launch of the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production at Tech.

Abbott's latter Tuesday event was a rally at south-Lubbock restaurant Table 82, where several hundred supporters packed a reception room to hear the governor's re-election campaign stump.

"We're going to paint Texas Red Raider red," Abbott said.

During the stop, Abbott focused on countering what he calls the "radical leftist liberal agenda" of challenger O'Rourke. Talking points included the state economy, immigration, education, police funding and, perhaps most prominently, voter engagement.

On economy, Abbott said he plans to return money to taxpayers by cutting property taxes and protecting the state's oil and gas industry.

"Texas now has a $27 billion budget surplus," Abbott said. "I want to take at least half of that budget surplus — $13.5 billion — and return it to you, the people of Texas, with the largest property tax cut in the history of this state."

"This is Texas. We believe in God, guns and oil. … Texas ranks number one in America for the production of oil and gas. Beto wants to destroy that ranking because Beto has embraced the radical leftist ideology of the Green New Deal," he added.

Abbott said he plans to continue his efforts at the border, including an initiative to curb illegal immigration with National Guard deployments and by busing migrants to cities like New York and Washington, D.C. The governor also wants to keep "wokeism" out of Texas schools, he said, denouncing so-called critical race theory.

"I will not allow your taxpayer dollars to fund an education that will teach our kids to hate our country," Abbott said. "Things like critical race theory says teachers can teach whichever version of history they want to teach. That is absolutely wrong."

Abbott did not mention at the rally what is commonly referred to as school choice, parental choice, or a voucher program. The policy, which Abbott has previously expressed support for, would take money from the public school system and give it to parents to use on tuition if they choose to send their child to a private school. Some West Texas Republicans like Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, have denounced the policy.

Abbott urged attendees to cast a ballot as soon as possible, even reading the address of the nearest early voting location to the rally site.

State representative-elect Carl Tepper, who will represent the Lubbock County based HD 84, helped to introduce the governor earlier in the event and suggested high voter turnout in traditionally blue areas of the state could mean Republican candidates are less secure for a victory than it would normally appear.

"It's tighter than Fox News is letting you know. … We cannot take this for granted," Tepper said. "Lubbock is the offsetting city."

Election Day is Nov. 8 and early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. The final day to submit an application to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

Comments / 50

Jack Hook
1d ago

Beto has a criminal history and is a felon facts. He has wrote stories which sounds like someone with very serious metal problems facts. He is for unconstitutional gun confiscation facts. He wants to take down any walls that are already built on our borders facts. He backs everything Biden has done facts. Highest fuel prices in history facts. Highest inflation in over 40 years facts. Over 3 million illegal immigrants invading our country that they know of facts. El chapo sponsored Beto in his senate race and sorros and who knows which drug cartels are sponsoring him now facts.

Reply(3)
6
TrueAmerican
1d ago

Vote all socialist democrats out of office in November 2022 save your state and America 🇺🇸 vote Republican

Reply(9)
16
Meredith Hall
1d ago

The things you are complaining about are happening under Abbott Beto is not in office The border problem is Abbott the drug problem under Abbott the gun problem again Abbott. Aren't you ready for a change

Reply(5)
11
 

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

