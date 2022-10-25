ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak Friday at Ashbrook Center dinner

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
ASHLAND ‒ Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state and director of the CIA under then-President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the 35th John M. Ashbrook Memorial Dinner.

The event is Friday at the Ashbrook Center.

Pompeo will join a long list of prominent public figures appearing at the event, including President Ronald Reagan, President George H.W. Bush, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Vice President Mike Pence.

Pompeo will address the challenges facing America, including civic education, and what the government and individual school districts can do to resolve it.

“We are excited to have Secretary of State Pompeo as the keynote speaker for our memorial dinner this year,” said Jeffrey  Sikkenga, executive director of the Ashbrook Center. “For over 35 years, the Ashbrook Memorial Dinner has brought some of the nation’s most influential leaders and thinkers together to share their wisdom on the crises facing this nation. We are honored to have Mr. Pompeo continue this important tradition.”

The Ashbrook Memorial Dinner is a scholarship fundraising event supporting undergraduate students in the Ashbrook Scholar Program, a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history or economics at Ashland University.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and include preferred table location and tickets for a VIP reception and photo opportunity with Pompeo.

Pompeo served as the 70th secretary of state from April 2018 through January 2021 and as director of the CIA from January 2017 to April 2018. Before joining the Trump administration, Pompeo served four terms as a congressman from Kansas’ 4th District. He served on the House Intelligence Committee, Energy and Commerce Committee, and the House Select Benghazi Committee.

Tickets can be reserved at https://ashbrook.org/event/2022md/.

