Washington, DC

WUSA

DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions

WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

D.C. Voter Guide: Meet the candidates running for D.C. Council at-large

Voters will elect two at-large D.C. Council members to represent the entire city in the highly competitive Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: New urgency surrounding the affordable housing crisis shook up the race this month after a federal report found several failures in D.C.'s management of public housing.In a field of eight candidates, there are three council members vying for the seats, and all serve on the Housing Committee. Between the lines: In an overwhelmingly blue city, the Democratic nomination is tantamount to victory, meaning Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and nominees in other races are...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

WATCH | Loudoun Co. School Board's Broad Run District candidates debate on 7News

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Wednesday night with Loudoun County School Board's Broad Run District candidates Nicholas Gothard, Andrew Hoyler and Tiffany Polifko.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
kmmo.com

AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL

Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code

WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility. The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

LIST | Fairfax County opens 13 more early voting sites

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County on Thursday opened an additional 13 early voting sites. In total, officials said there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foresthillsconnection.com

School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded

When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Backlash over possible PGCPS closures

Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to school district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to parents about the matter.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

