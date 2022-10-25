Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WJLA
Billions meant to help students, teachers overcome COVID sits in school accounts: I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — As American students struggle to catch up on classwork and overcome pandemic-related trauma, the Department of Education records show billions of federal dollars to help them, sit unspent in school district savings accounts. “My granddaughter shut down, she completely shut down,” D.C. resident Cassandra Gentry said....
D.C. Voter Guide: Meet the candidates running for D.C. Council at-large
Voters will elect two at-large D.C. Council members to represent the entire city in the highly competitive Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: New urgency surrounding the affordable housing crisis shook up the race this month after a federal report found several failures in D.C.'s management of public housing.In a field of eight candidates, there are three council members vying for the seats, and all serve on the Housing Committee. Between the lines: In an overwhelmingly blue city, the Democratic nomination is tantamount to victory, meaning Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and nominees in other races are...
WJLA
MCPS parents frustrated with busing issues as district faces driver shortage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Kids were cold and crying, parents were late for work, unclear if buses were coming and no notifications -- These are just some of the complaints this week in Montgomery County. The same week Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced the purchase of a...
Members of DC Council support efforts to revise criminal code; bill heads to full council
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety voted to move the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 to the full city council. “To put it bluntly, DC’s criminal laws are a mess and literally decades and decades overdue for reform. This legislation is the result of years of […]
WJLA
Bowser confident in DCPS' eligibility ruling on Eastern High QB Shaun Powell Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Less than two weeks ago, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) rejected an appeal from Shaun Powell Jr. to become eligible to play football this fall. DCPS ruled the Eastern High School student and quarterback's grade point average from a Virginia private school wasn't high enough to make him eligible to play at Eastern.
Senior D.C. Official Fired After Possible Ethical Conflicts With Future Job Emerge
A senior official in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been fired and could face an ethics investigation after he failed to recuse himself from matters related to a large city contract that involved a health insurance company he had accepted a job with. Bryan Hum, the interim director of...
WJLA
WATCH | Loudoun Co. School Board's Broad Run District candidates debate on 7News
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Wednesday night with Loudoun County School Board's Broad Run District candidates Nicholas Gothard, Andrew Hoyler and Tiffany Polifko.
kmmo.com
AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL
Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
fox5dc.com
Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code
WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
NBC Washington
DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes
Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
WTOP
Fulbright award opens doors for Prince George’s Co. teacher and his students
A teacher from Prince George’s County, Maryland, who won a prestigious scholarship, is helping to open the world to his students and expose them to other cultures. Chidi Duru is the chair of the science department at Crossland High School, and last week was announced as the recipient of a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award.
Many Bars And Restaurants Not Reporting Wage Data, Says Report, But D.C. Also Isn’t Making It Easy
A new report from two labor groups says that many bars and restaurants in D.C. are failing to report required data on how much tipped workers are being paid, but an association representing the hospitality industry says that any such failures are actually the fault of the D.C. government. The...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WJLA
Elrich nominates new health officer in Montgomery County; official vote set for Nov.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A new health officer has been nominated in Montgomery County, according to Executive Marc Elrich. The County Council will vote on the nomination for Dr. Kisha Davis on Tuesday, Nov. 15. As health officer, Dr. Davis will be responsible for continuing the county’s efforts...
fox5dc.com
RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility. The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.
WJLA
LIST | Fairfax County opens 13 more early voting sites
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County on Thursday opened an additional 13 early voting sites. In total, officials said there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.
foresthillsconnection.com
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded
When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
WJLA
'It retraumatizes our children': PGCPS parents outraged over possible elem. school closure
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — From petitions to protests, parents in Bowie are making it clear they want Pointer Ridge Elementary to stay open. Prince George's County Public Schools is considering closing the school to balance enrollment and move students out of older buildings into more updated ones. "The teachers...
fox5dc.com
Backlash over possible PGCPS closures
Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to school district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to parents about the matter.
Comments / 0