Central Falls, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed

A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
SOMERSET, MA
WOLF

Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — WJAR is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in a Rhode Island city on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site, where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Central Falls Probe Into Skeletal Remains Continues

A construction company working on a building site in Central Falls found human bones on Monday morning. The property on Sheridan Street was once known as the Sportsman's Lounge, which was seized by the federal government in 1990 as part of a drug-trafficking probe. A detective from the Central Falls...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Candlelight vigil planned for missing 16-year-old Raynham girl

(WJAR) — The Raynham community is planning a candlelight vigil on Thursday for a 16-year-old girl reported missing. The vigil for Colleen Weaver will be held at the First Congregational Church of Raynham from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Police say Colleen is considered to be endangered after she...
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 12-year-old suffers serious injury in pedestrian crash in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police are investigation a pedestrian crash that left a 12-year-old with serious injuries Wednesday. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Milford Road. Police said when officers arrived the 12-year-old was semi-conscious in the roadway and was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with...
SWANSEA, MA

