FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
newbedfordguide.com
UPDATED: New Bedford Police respond to shooting on Pleasant Street, suspect still at large
UPDATE: Official statement from the New Bedford Police Department: “There wwer no shots fired on Pleasant St. last night. There was a foot pursuit in Temple Landing which I may have some further information on later. However, the foot pursuit was NOT precipitated by shots fired.”. At approximately, 9:00pm...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man, police, looking for stolen car that belonged to recently deceased son
A Fall River man who just recently lost his son, has now seen his son’s car disappear. According to Paul St Laurent, his son’s SUV was stolen sometime Wednesday/early Thursday between 5:00 p.m. and this morning. St. Laurent’s son, 48-year-old Oscar “Jay” McElroy passed away Friday, October 21...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed
A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford police seize nearly $1.3 million in cash from two alleged drug traffickers
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A major drug bust in New Bedford has taken what police describe as a “historic” amount of drugs and cash off the streets. After a month-long investigation, police executed several search warrants across the city, including a home on Cottage Street. The...
WOLF
Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — WJAR is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in a Rhode Island city on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site, where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
Turnto10.com
Former Dollar Tree employee accused of crashing through store front held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of driving a stolen car into the storefront of his former employer was ordered held without bail on Wednesday. Scott Stern, 49, appeared in Providence District Court after police say he crashed into a Dollar Tree in Woonsocket Tuesday night. He was...
Police: Remains found in Central Falls are from one person
Detectives are gearing up for a lengthy investigation after construction workers dug up skeletal remains in Central Falls Monday morning.
iheart.com
Central Falls Probe Into Skeletal Remains Continues
A construction company working on a building site in Central Falls found human bones on Monday morning. The property on Sheridan Street was once known as the Sportsman's Lounge, which was seized by the federal government in 1990 as part of a drug-trafficking probe. A detective from the Central Falls...
Woonsocket man to serve 2 years in prison for gun crimes
Willie Love, 33, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to sell a concealable weapon without proper paperwork and carrying a pistol without a license.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials trace origin of bomb threat at Bristol County school, FBI involved
Officials have determined whom they believe is the origin of a bomb threat aimed at a Bristol County high school on Tuesday. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:50 a.m. today, the Easton Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Oliver Ames High School that was sent via Snapchat.
Turnto10.com
Candlelight vigil planned for missing 16-year-old Raynham girl
(WJAR) — The Raynham community is planning a candlelight vigil on Thursday for a 16-year-old girl reported missing. The vigil for Colleen Weaver will be held at the First Congregational Church of Raynham from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Police say Colleen is considered to be endangered after she...
Turnto10.com
Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
West Warwick man found guilty in 2020 drive-by shooting
A West Warwick man was found guilty of injuring two people in a drive-by shooting two years ago, according to prosecutors.
ABC6.com
‘Sparkle City’: Central Falls cocaine history uncovered after human remains found
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — After human remains were found in Central Falls Monday, residents said that site may have also been part of one of the largest cocaine operations in the late 1900s. The construction site on Sheridan Street is the former location of what used to be...
Turnto10.com
Neighbors voice safety concerns after a 12-year-old is struck by a car on a bike path
(WJAR) — Swansea Police are investigating a crash that sent a 12-year-old girl to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit around the corner from Joseph Case High School. The student was walking on a bicycle path that parallels the highway on Milford Road, and neighbors are voicing their safety concerns about the road.
GoLocalProv
Police Make Multiple Gun Arrests During Music Video Shoot at Providence Elementary School
Providence police arrested two individuals and apprehended two others, including a juvenile, for allegedly illegally possessing guns — while shooting a music video at a Providence elementary school. About Incident. On Sunday shortly after 11 PM, police said they were made aware that multiple individuals were shooting a music...
Turnto10.com
Several crashes apparently caused by leaking garbage truck in Burrillville, police say
(WJAR) — Burrillville police said they are investigating multiple crashes that were apparently caused by a leaking garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck leaked hydraulic fluid line, causing slippery conditions. Sanding crews were sent to the roadways to alleviate conditions, according to police. Police have not updated the...
ABC6.com
Police: 12-year-old suffers serious injury in pedestrian crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police are investigation a pedestrian crash that left a 12-year-old with serious injuries Wednesday. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Milford Road. Police said when officers arrived the 12-year-old was semi-conscious in the roadway and was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with...
Arrest made following report of person with gun on Charlestown school soccer field
BOSTON — Charlestown High School went into safe mode on Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the school’s soccer field, police said. Police responded to Old Ironsides Way around 2:13 p.m. and tracked down the suspect. However, no weapon...
