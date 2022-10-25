Read full article on original website
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
Oregon's newest program aims to ensure kids get the proper care in an emergency
PORTLAND, Ore. — A first-of-its-kind program in Oregon aims to ensure kids get the proper care in an emergency. HERO Kids Registry (Health Emergency Ready Oregon) program is a voluntary, no-cost system that lets any family in the state record critical information about their child’s health before an emergency.
Couple goes missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California
Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen Waller, ages 81 and 79 respectively, were last in contact with family while they were in the Glide, Oregon area on October 23, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Two California men sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin into Oregon
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking large amounts of meth and heroin into Oregon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said. Jack Scott Lewis, 36, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison and his accomplice, Michael...
Authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after big busts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fentanyl trafficking has grown into a top concern for law enforcement agencies, and officials continue to share the message that even one pill can kill. Enough fentanyl to kill millions of people was found in Oregon in the past few weeks. “Between Eugene PD’s bust that...
Portland-area schools deploy extra efforts as test results peg Oregon’s academic slide as among worst in nation
Some Oregon schools have added more hours of math instruction, offered teachers more training or switched to what they say are more effective math textbooks or reading series as they strive to make up for learning lost during the pandemic. Districts are showing varying levels of readiness, however, to help...
Oregon Students Walk Out for Gun Control
PORTLAND, Ore. —Hundreds of students staged a walkout across Oregon, to show support for what could become the nation’s strictest gun control law. Two high school students died in a St. Louis shooting Monday. Last week two students were injured in a shooting outside of Portland’s Jefferson high school. Luke Hendrickson tells news partner KGW that’s why he joined a couple hundred Grant High School students, walking out at 1:14 Tuesday, showing support for measure 114. “It’s time we get something in our Oregon legislation that addresses gun violence.” Henderickson is the co-president of the Grant School Students For Gun Law Reform club. “Recent shootings have emphasized the need for a measure like this,” he said.
FireWatch: U.S. Forest Service Chief denounces Oregon Sheriff's arrest of USFS staff member
SALEM, Ore. -- The head of the U.S. Forest Service is challenging an Oregon sheriff's arrest of a Forest Service staff member. Randy Moore is chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and he said today the arrest was highly inappropriate under the circumstances. Moore has denounced the arrest of Forest Service "burn boss" Rick Snodgrass this month.
New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver...
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
‘This is a new thing’: Shemia Fagan deals with potential of voter intimidation in Oregon
With some groups and even local politicians pushing false claims of election fraud in the Northwest, KOIN 6 News talked with elections officials and the FBI about the potential for voter intimidation.
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
Southern Oregon, northern California no exception to national decline in test scores
Southern Oregon — The National Report Card is out, and schools across the country are failing to make the grade. According to a national assessment, fourth and eighth-graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math over the past three years, showing the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on America’s children.
Shemia Fagan Discusses Oregon Voter Intimidation
Shemia Fagan Discusses Oregon Voter Intimidation: PARKLAND, Oregon (KOIN) — After a series of incidents, including the appearance of armed persons at polling booths in one county of Arizona, authorities have decided to increase security at ballot drop boxes across the state. Concerned about the possibility of voter intimidation,...
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
