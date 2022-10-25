ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 3

Related
KATU.com

Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
MICHIGAN STATE
KATU.com

Authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after big busts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fentanyl trafficking has grown into a top concern for law enforcement agencies, and officials continue to share the message that even one pill can kill. Enough fentanyl to kill millions of people was found in Oregon in the past few weeks. “Between Eugene PD’s bust that...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Students Walk Out for Gun Control

PORTLAND, Ore. —Hundreds of students staged a walkout across Oregon, to show support for what could become the nation’s strictest gun control law. Two high school students died in a St. Louis shooting Monday. Last week two students were injured in a shooting outside of Portland’s Jefferson high school. Luke Hendrickson tells news partner KGW that’s why he joined a couple hundred Grant High School students, walking out at 1:14 Tuesday, showing support for measure 114. “It’s time we get something in our Oregon legislation that addresses gun violence.” Henderickson is the co-president of the Grant School Students For Gun Law Reform club. “Recent shootings have emphasized the need for a measure like this,” he said.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan

My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg

More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Shemia Fagan Discusses Oregon Voter Intimidation

Shemia Fagan Discusses Oregon Voter Intimidation: PARKLAND, Oregon (KOIN) — After a series of incidents, including the appearance of armed persons at polling booths in one county of Arizona, authorities have decided to increase security at ballot drop boxes across the state. Concerned about the possibility of voter intimidation,...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy