Retired Alaska State Trooper Lantz Dahlke named as Fairbanks MMIP investigator
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the states puts more emphasis on investigating murdered and missing indigenous person (MMIP) cases, a new addition to the unit has been made. On Oct. 24, retired State Trooper, Lt. Lantz Dahlke became the latest addition to the MMIP investigation unit. Dahlke began his career...
FNSB Assembly welcomes two new members after local elections
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two new members were sworn into the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly at Thursday, October 27′s meeting, following the municipal elections on October 4. Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund took their oath of office, along with returning member Mindy O’Neall. The swearing-in, performed by...
Today is National Drug Take Back Day
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - If left over, unused, or unwanted medication is taking up too much space in your medicine cabinet, there is an opportunity to rid your home of those unwanted medications this weekend. Law enforcement officers in the Fairbanks and North Pole area are ready for National Drug...
Six snow machiners rescued outside of Richardson Monument area
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A group of six snow machiners were rescued Monday after running out of fuel, food, and not wearing the proper winter gear. According to an SOS activation, they were stranded and one of the riders was believed to be going into hypothermic shock. A report from...
Fairbanks medical professionals offer free visual, dental health screening for children
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough is working with the Fairbanks Families Partnership to put on free health screenings for community children. The events, which are happening on Saturday, October 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. include vision and dental screenings, which will take place at different locations.
