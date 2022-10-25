ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

webcenterfairbanks.com

FNSB Assembly welcomes two new members after local elections

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two new members were sworn into the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly at Thursday, October 27′s meeting, following the municipal elections on October 4. Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund took their oath of office, along with returning member Mindy O’Neall. The swearing-in, performed by...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Today is National Drug Take Back Day

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - If left over, unused, or unwanted medication is taking up too much space in your medicine cabinet, there is an opportunity to rid your home of those unwanted medications this weekend. Law enforcement officers in the Fairbanks and North Pole area are ready for National Drug...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Six snow machiners rescued outside of Richardson Monument area

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A group of six snow machiners were rescued Monday after running out of fuel, food, and not wearing the proper winter gear. According to an SOS activation, they were stranded and one of the riders was believed to be going into hypothermic shock. A report from...
FAIRBANKS, AK

