NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Custody Support for 14 Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins, Spurring Rallies Up to 20%
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is expanding its suite of digital assets by adding custody support for over a dozen Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. Coinbase says it’s adding 14 new cryptocurrencies to the growing roster of virtual currencies in its Coinbase Custody cold storage trust. Coinbase Custody, which launched...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
kitco.com
Interest in cryptos remains high, but regulations are needed to usher in mass adoption
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent conversation between Kitco Crypto and Damian Scavo – CEO and founder of the stock, EFT,...
CoinTelegraph
Web3 sees 15 new scam smart contracts an hour — Solidus Labs
The Web3 and cryptocurrency space is seeing a significant amount of smart contract scams proliferating, with blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs saying it has detected on average 15 newly deployed scams every hour. Solidus Labs said on Oct. 27 that it had been monitoring 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon...
decrypt.co
Polkadot Privacy Project Manta Network Eyes Crypto’s Largest Trusted Setup Ever
Manta Network’s trusted setup ceremony will see some 5,000 participants laying the groundwork for its private payments service. From blowtorching computers to using radioactive dust from Chernobyl, crypto’s getting another trusted setup. This time, it’s its largest. P0xeidon Labs, Manta Network’s development team, today announced a trusted...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Explodes 78% in Just One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls Return
An Ethereum (ETH) scaling altcoin is surging in price while crypto markets continue to trade sideways on the day. Optimism (OP), the layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, exploded in price by 78% in the past week, reflecting a general upward trend in crypto over the last seven days. The...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
blockworks.co
74% of Institutions Plan To Buy Crypto: Fidelity Survey
Fidelity is back with another institutional survey, having found growing appetite for diving into digital assets among big finance. Financial services giant Fidelity has found more institutions are invested in crypto than a year ago, despite the market downturn. Fidelity found 58% of surveyed investors reported owning digital assets in...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
dailycoin.com
Binance has Launched a Native Oracle Network to Bridge Web 3.0 and Blockchains
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the launch of a “reliable and secure” native oracle network to bridge Web 3.0 and blockchains via smart contracts. Binance Launches Binance Oracle. On Wednesday, October 26th, Binance announced that it had launched the Binance Oracle to offer a...
blockworks.co
Blockchain Applications and the Rising Digital Asset Class
Separating hype from facts has helped corporations identify outstanding blockchain applications that drive real-world activity. The digital asset industry is at the threshold of mainstream adoption. After spending the majority of the first decade on the sidelines, major institutions are now keen to support the growth of this emerging asset class.
