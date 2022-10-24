ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022

While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
Money

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC

Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
protocol.com

America’s oldest bank gets into crypto

Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Fortune

Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?

Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
CoinTelegraph

Web3 sees 15 new scam smart contracts an hour — Solidus Labs

The Web3 and cryptocurrency space is seeing a significant amount of smart contract scams proliferating, with blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs saying it has detected on average 15 newly deployed scams every hour. Solidus Labs said on Oct. 27 that it had been monitoring 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon...
decrypt.co

Polkadot Privacy Project Manta Network Eyes Crypto’s Largest Trusted Setup Ever

Manta Network’s trusted setup ceremony will see some 5,000 participants laying the groundwork for its private payments service. From blowtorching computers to using radioactive dust from Chernobyl, crypto’s getting another trusted setup. This time, it’s its largest. P0xeidon Labs, Manta Network’s development team, today announced a trusted...
blockworks.co

74% of Institutions Plan To Buy Crypto: Fidelity Survey

Fidelity is back with another institutional survey, having found growing appetite for diving into digital assets among big finance. Financial services giant Fidelity has found more institutions are invested in crypto than a year ago, despite the market downturn. Fidelity found 58% of surveyed investors reported owning digital assets in...
dailycoin.com

Binance has Launched a Native Oracle Network to Bridge Web 3.0 and Blockchains

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the launch of a “reliable and secure” native oracle network to bridge Web 3.0 and blockchains via smart contracts. Binance Launches Binance Oracle. On Wednesday, October 26th, Binance announced that it had launched the Binance Oracle to offer a...
blockworks.co

Blockchain Applications and the Rising Digital Asset Class

Separating hype from facts has helped corporations identify outstanding blockchain applications that drive real-world activity. The digital asset industry is at the threshold of mainstream adoption. After spending the majority of the first decade on the sidelines, major institutions are now keen to support the growth of this emerging asset class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy