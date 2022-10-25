U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has issued the following statement: EUGENE, Ore.— The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon made the announcement that two individuals from California had been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling huge quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from their home state to the state of Oregon. Jack Scott Lewis, 36 years old and a resident of Los Angeles, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison as well as five years of supervised release today.

OREGON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO