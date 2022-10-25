Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
In Oregon House District 10, Gomberg And Mcentee Are At Odds
In Oregon House District 10, Gomberg And Mcentee Are At Odds: The incumbent Democrat David Gomberg is running for a sixth two-year term in Oregon House District 10, and his opponent is Newport restaurant owner and first-time candidate, Republican Celeste McEntee. The newly redesigned district stretches from Lincoln City through...
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Governorship Attracts National Attention And Resources
Oregon’s Governorship Attracts National Attention And Resources: PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The contest to become the next governor of Oregon is attracting the interest of people all around the country, as well as significant financial contributions and the backing of prominent politicians from other parts of the country.
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
focushillsboro.com
Pandemic Aid In The Amount Of $27.1 Million Will Be Provided To The State Of Oregon
In order to assist the state in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide $27,167,202.82 in funding to the state of Oregon. To the Oregon Department of Human Services in the amount of $25,985,000. Hillsboro Police Shoot, Wound...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Nonfarm Payroll Employment Falls By 600 In September
In Oregon, there were 600 fewer jobs on non-farm payrolls in September. Despite being a slight decrease, the Oregon Employment Department reported that this was the first time jobs had decreased after 12 straight months of gains. According to State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer, losses in the other services, government,...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
focushillsboro.com
Bringing Meth And Heroin Into Oregon, October 28
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has issued the following statement: EUGENE, Ore.— The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon made the announcement that two individuals from California had been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling huge quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from their home state to the state of Oregon. Jack Scott Lewis, 36 years old and a resident of Los Angeles, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison as well as five years of supervised release today.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
focushillsboro.com
A 250-ton Floating House Can Be Easily Built And Moved By An Oregon Contractor
Marc Even, who frequently has three unique homes bobbing in the water outside of his St. Helens facility on the Columbia River and are all at various levels of completion, advises against using a carpenter’s level to draw a horizontal line when building a floating house. He claims that...
focushillsboro.com
Local Doctor Has Noted An Increase In RSV Cases
According to Dr. Patrick Lew of Providence St. Vincent, this year will be a particularly severe cold and flu season in Oregon, with rising RSV prevalence. It’s PORTLAND, Oregon, so let’s get this party started. There has been a rise in the number of reported cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus across the country, which has led experts to predict a particularly busy flu and cold season this year.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
LIST: Oregon ballot drop off locations in Portland, Salem metro areas
Oregonians registered to vote should be getting their ballots in the mail -- so where should they drop them off in the Portland and Salem metro areas?
focushillsboro.com
Students In Oregon Skipped Class To Vote For Measure 114
Students In Oregon Skipped Class To Vote For Measure 114: If passed, Oregon’s Law 114 would be the most stringent gun restriction measure in the country. Oregon’s capital city of Portland has a new mayor. On Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., a few hundred students at Grant High School walked out in support of Oregon Measure 114, which would tighten gun restrictions in the state.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KTVZ
Oregon is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks
Choropleth map that shows how many jobs are required at the average renter’s wage to afford a two bedroom rent in every state. Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
kqennewsradio.com
INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN NOVEMBER
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporary increased emergency food benefits in November. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said approximately 430,000 SNAP households will receive around $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
KATU.com
Oregon Democratic candidates court younger voters as election day approaches
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and candidates are making their final push to drive Oregon voters to return their ballots. KATU's political analyst Jim Moore says one of the groups candidates are courting right now are younger voters. He noted that particularly Democrats are organizing campaign rallies meant to drive up the progressive vote.
