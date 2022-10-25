Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
wtvy.com
UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level. That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
utv44.com
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
WAFF
North Alabama residents feeling effects of ADHD medication shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FDA announced in early October that the nation should expect a short in amphetamine salts, commonly known as Adderall. The FDA blames increasing demand for the medication, and slowing supply from the medication’s primary manufacturer, Teva. In North Alabama, that shortage has already been...
doppleronline.ca
Bracebridge hospital unit outbreak declared over, Huntsville units still in outbreak mode
Two hospital units, the east and south wings at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) site, remain in outbreak mode at this time. While the outbreak in the north wing of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital has been declared over, according to a press release issued today by Muskoka Algonquin Health Care which manages both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospital sites.
Trunk or Trick? How Halloween traditions are changing in Alabama
Jackie Baston cannot recall attending a trunk or treat until her organization first assembled one four years ago. It has since become Calera Main Street’s biggest annual event, and Thursday’s gathering underscored its continuing popularity: More than 2,500 people showed up in a city of around 17,000 residents, to participate in a one-night trunk or treat. Sixty decorated vehicles were part of the tailgate with owners handing out candy and other goodies within the city’s downtown courtyard.
doppleronline.ca
New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville
Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
utv44.com
"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman shares her story of addiction in hopes of helping others
One Huntsville woman is using her personal struggle with addiction to help others, as a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. Laura knows what it's like to feel hopeless, after struggling with addiction for more than half of her life. "It all started over one pill, and...
Report: Alabama leads nation in math, reading recovery after pandemic
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama students led the nation in maintaining math and reading learning during the pandemic, according to a new national analysis. The state is among the top 10 of states that either improved...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
See how your Alabama school system stacked up nationally on learning gains
Alabama schools have found themselves in an unfamiliar spot in national rankings, with good news all around this week. First, the Nation’s Report Card showed Alabama students held their own while other states fell precipitously. Next, an analysis of state tests from Harvard and Stanford showed Alabama and some...
ABC 33/40 News
Active missing persons cases in Alabama
As of Friday, there are 151 active missing persons cases in the state of Alabama, dating back to 1980, listed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The list does not include all missing persons cases in the state. ALEA's missing persons search database allows the public to lookup people who...
WSFA
Drought expanding quickly across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the year being wetter than normal for many across Alabama, drought conditions have expanded and worsened of late. Remember the 10 inches of rain Montgomery received in August? Yeah, that’s history. Drought conditions can develop even if it was really wet earlier in the...
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
WAAY-TV
Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker
A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams Street in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
Substitute teacher arrested on drug charges at Alabama middle school
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
