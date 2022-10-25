ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtvy.com

UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level. That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama residents feeling effects of ADHD medication shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FDA announced in early October that the nation should expect a short in amphetamine salts, commonly known as Adderall. The FDA blames increasing demand for the medication, and slowing supply from the medication’s primary manufacturer, Teva. In North Alabama, that shortage has already been...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Bracebridge hospital unit outbreak declared over, Huntsville units still in outbreak mode

Two hospital units, the east and south wings at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) site, remain in outbreak mode at this time. While the outbreak in the north wing of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital has been declared over, according to a press release issued today by Muskoka Algonquin Health Care which manages both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospital sites.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Trunk or Trick? How Halloween traditions are changing in Alabama

Jackie Baston cannot recall attending a trunk or treat until her organization first assembled one four years ago. It has since become Calera Main Street’s biggest annual event, and Thursday’s gathering underscored its continuing popularity: More than 2,500 people showed up in a city of around 17,000 residents, to participate in a one-night trunk or treat. Sixty decorated vehicles were part of the tailgate with owners handing out candy and other goodies within the city’s downtown courtyard.
ALABAMA STATE
doppleronline.ca

New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville

Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
utv44.com

"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Active missing persons cases in Alabama

As of Friday, there are 151 active missing persons cases in the state of Alabama, dating back to 1980, listed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The list does not include all missing persons cases in the state. ALEA's missing persons search database allows the public to lookup people who...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Drought expanding quickly across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the year being wetter than normal for many across Alabama, drought conditions have expanded and worsened of late. Remember the 10 inches of rain Montgomery received in August? Yeah, that’s history. Drought conditions can develop even if it was really wet earlier in the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

Does It Snow In Alabama?

Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams Street in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

