Rafael Nadal's recent circumstances led to him having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios that put the rest of his season in doubt. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was then defeated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open after being shocked by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters. After playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring, Rafael Nadal later withdrew also from the Laver Cup. Moreover, following the birth of his first son, his continued involvement in 2022 was uncertain.

2 DAYS AGO