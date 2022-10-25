ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Yardbarker

"Rafa is competitive wherever he is" - Moya on Nadal's end of 2022

Rafael Nadal's recent circumstances led to him having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios that put the rest of his season in doubt. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was then defeated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open after being shocked by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters. After playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring, Rafael Nadal later withdrew also from the Laver Cup. Moreover, following the birth of his first son, his continued involvement in 2022 was uncertain.
tennismajors.com

Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel

He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed

wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Gauff and Pegula

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Daria Kasatkina

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

Abierto Tampico: Siniakova books spot in second round

Czech Katerina Siniakova, the No 4 seed, reached the second round of the Abierto Tampico by defeating American Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-3 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Tuesday evening. Siniakova, ranked No 49, will play Pole Magdalena Frech next. Tampico WTA 125, other first-round results (Centro Libanes Mexicano...
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal’s return confirmed as he prepares for Paris and Turin

Rafael Nadal will make his eagerly awaited comeback to singles tennis this weekend by competing in the Paris Masters. Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya put an end to the speculation over whether the Spaniard would compete again in 2022 by confirming that he will play in Paris and follow that up by competing in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin in November.
wtatennis.com

Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together

They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
tennismajors.com

Abierto Tampico: Linette reaches quarter-finals

Pole Magda Linette, the No 5 seed, beat Mexican Renata Zarazua 6-3, 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Wednesday night. Linette, ranked No 55, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Elise Mertens, the top seed, and...

