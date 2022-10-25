Read full article on original website
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula become first pair of U.S. women in top four of WTA rankings since 2010
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of American women to take two spots in the top four of the WTA rankings since Serena and Venus Williams 12 years ago. As of Monday, the singles rankings shows Pegula at No. 3 and Gauff at No. 4 -- both are career-highs.
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
"Rafa is competitive wherever he is" - Moya on Nadal's end of 2022
Rafael Nadal's recent circumstances led to him having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios that put the rest of his season in doubt. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was then defeated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open after being shocked by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters. After playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring, Rafael Nadal later withdrew also from the Laver Cup. Moreover, following the birth of his first son, his continued involvement in 2022 was uncertain.
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel
He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed
Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.
Road to the WTA Finals: Gauff and Pegula
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
Road to the WTA Finals: Daria Kasatkina
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
Abierto Tampico: Siniakova books spot in second round
Czech Katerina Siniakova, the No 4 seed, reached the second round of the Abierto Tampico by defeating American Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-3 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Tuesday evening. Siniakova, ranked No 49, will play Pole Magdalena Frech next. Tampico WTA 125, other first-round results (Centro Libanes Mexicano...
Rafael Nadal’s return confirmed as he prepares for Paris and Turin
Rafael Nadal will make his eagerly awaited comeback to singles tennis this weekend by competing in the Paris Masters. Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya put an end to the speculation over whether the Spaniard would compete again in 2022 by confirming that he will play in Paris and follow that up by competing in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin in November.
Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together
They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
Abierto Tampico: Linette reaches quarter-finals
Pole Magda Linette, the No 5 seed, beat Mexican Renata Zarazua 6-3, 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals of the Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Wednesday night. Linette, ranked No 55, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Elise Mertens, the top seed, and...
