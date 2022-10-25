That’s right, folks, the pumpkin lattes are deliciously brewing, the air is as crisp as ever, and the Christmas decorations thankfully remain in the darkest part of the basement — for now, at least. So, with the Halloween festivities in full effect, we have one final question: Who you gonna call? We Got This Covered! In the days leading up to the spookiest holiday of the year, it’s time for another daily horror roundup — and we promise this one is full of scares, flairs, and everything in between. Over the last 24 hours, genre veterans have reveled in the emergence of one of the hottest horror films of the year, which is now available on streaming, while a festive sleeper hit crawls out of its giant-sized pumpkin hideaway.

1 DAY AGO